StillWaters and outer Dadeville residents will have improved fire and rescue coverage thanks to a recent windfall.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, a resource for first responder organizations across the nation, awarded a $27,165 grant to the StillWaters Volunteer Fire & Rescue. The funding will be applied toward the purchase of Hurst extrication equipment, known by its branded name "The Jaws of Life," which will be used to ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community.
"We are grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Opelika for awarding us this grant," StillWaters fire chief Tim Peterson said. "By providing extrication equipment we will be able to extricate patients in a safer, faster, more efficient manner and help the people of Dadeville during emergency situations."
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military.
Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
More than 70 percent of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand.
In its most recent grant cycle, the foundation awarded 126 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 126 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.
