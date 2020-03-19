As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, numbers for the coronavirus had risen to 78 across Alabama but Tallapoosa County does not have a confirmed case according to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Thursday afternoon.
Testing for COVID-19 continues in Tallapoosa County. Ivy Creek Healthcare’s Marsha Parkman said only a few had been tested in Dadeville.
“Four have been tested between the emergency room at Lake Martin Community Hospital and Lake Martin Family Medicine,” Parkman said Thursday afternoon. “The results of those four tests are still pending.”
Russell Medical said it had not received a positive test yet as of Thursday evening out of about 60 who have been tested following Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines and still has some test results it is waiting on. The CDC guidelines require a patient to test negative for flu, strep and RSV and showing other symptoms before being tested for the coronavirus.
Russell Medical did say test results were coming back more quickly.
“We continue to test patients who meet the CDC’s criteria,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said in an email. “There is still a 36 - 48 hour turn-around time to receive results from the reference lab.”
Russell Medical is also starting a screening procedure for employees beginning Friday morning.
“Starting (Friday) morning, all employees entering the hospital will be pre-screened with a series of questions,” an update emailed to employees and provided to The Outlook said. “Please allow extra time as you report to work to move through this process. As previously announced, the only access points into the hospital are the loading dock entrance, (Russell Medical) Emergency Department entrance and front lobby main door.”
ADPH state health officer Scott Harris issued an order Thursday afternoon prohibiting visits by “all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.”
Harris also ordered a delay of all elective dental and medical procedures Thursday. Russell Medical suspended elective procedures Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, Jefferson County continues to lead in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 34, followed by Lee County at 10. Shelby County has nine, five each in Elmore and Madison counties, Tuscaloosa County has four, Montgomery three and one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Mobile, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties.
The CDC and ADPH continue to promote handwashing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Russell Medical, CDC and ADPH continue to recommend calling one’s healthcare provider or health facility before coming in with coronavirus-like symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The next update on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus will be Friday morning around 10 a.m.