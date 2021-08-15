No longer is Andy Thomas at the controls of the ‘Queen of the Skies’ 747. But even at 90, Thomas still flies.
Flying on Friday the 13th didn’t frighten Thomas. Flying on his 90th birthday in a two-seater ‘Champ,’ no problem. After all, Thomas has logged more time at the controls of aircraft than people clock for work in 10 years. He has flown into one of the most dangerous airports — Hong Kong. Friday, he was pleasantly surprised at the terminal of Thomas C. Russell Field for his 90th birthday.
“Is everybody OK?” Thomas questioned the quiet crowd.
Airport manager Jackson Hatton said he recorded Thomas landing his Champ just a few minutes earlier.
“Delete that immediately,” Thomas quipped.
Documentation of Thomas’ flying career is everywhere though. There is no telling how many hours Thomas has as a pilot.
“I can’t really tell you,” Thomas said. “I quit logging them when I got to 20,000.”
Hours in the pilot seat are one thing but Thomas has even more interesting experiences, many of which were at the controls of 747s. As the plane carrying the president was changing to 747, Thomas was there.
“I instructed the pilots for Air Force One,” Thomas said. “It’s a little bit different. Over the hill is another plane just like it with a battle group with generals and admirals on it. In case of emergency, the president transfers to that plane. I trained those pilots.”
But Thomas was in Air Force One for the training. In a typical government cost-cutting measure, another aircraft was used.
“The air planes were so special they didn’t want to put the time on them, so they leased time from United,” Thomas said. “We would start at midnight after the plane was through for the day and had to have it back by 5 a.m. so they could use it again. We did it all at night.”
Alexander City has an easy airport to get in and out of especially in Thomas’ Champ. But Thomas said the most interesting airport to fly into was Hong Kong. Thomas landed a 747 there many times.
“The approach, you came in and there was a checkerboard on a rock,” Thomas said. “You aimed at the checkerboard which had nothing to do with the airport and then at a certain altitude you made a hard right turn and there was the runway.”
Weather also presented challenges for landing at Hong Kong.
“You have a piece of paper in front of you that explains all this to you,” Thomas said. “But when there is weather and you can’t see the airport and you are aiming at this rock and at a certain altitude you go on faith to make the turn.”
Thomas was also instrumental in developing a backup plan for landing just across the border in China in cases of bad weather or emergency instead of flying an hour or so to Taiwan.
The Alexander City native went to Auburn on an Army ROTC scholarship. It was in the military where the aviation bug got Thomas.
“When I was in my basic officers course, they came in and asked for volunteers,” Thomas said. “I raised my hand. They sent me to Air Force training. I flew for the Army.”
Thomas is qualified to fly helicopters but he is not current on his rotary license.
Thomas retired from United and the 747 at the age of 60, 30 years ago, but the aviation bug didn’t leave him.
“At 80 he got his A & P (airframe and powerplant certification),” Thomas’ daughter Kitty Bingham said. “He went a step further and got his IA (inspection authorized) to inspect the work of mechanics.”
Thomas is also a certified flight instructor.
“He can do it all,” Bingham said. “It’s crazy.”
Fred Dobbs said he is not at all surprised Thomas is still flying at 90.
“It’s not hard when you are in the shape Andy is in.” Dobbs said. “He’s in great shape. He flys at least once a week. When aviation gets in your blood, you hang there for a long time.”
Dobbs was part of the ploy to get Thomas to the airport Friday morning. Bingham learned her father wanted to fly for his 90th birthday and wanted plan the celebration for the airport. Dobbs’ role was to get Thomas to ‘teach’ a class on how to trade stock options.
Bingham said with her father’s age, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely coming after Thomas before the FAA.
“He trades stock options,” Bingham said. “He has to sign paperwork every year to trade options. They are afraid he doesn’t have the cognitive ability. The SEC might be more restrictive than the FAA.”
Thomas’ wife Beverly has long given up keeping her husband from the wild blue yonder. And it might be Thomas’ secret to still being healthy.
“I have no control over him,” Beverly said. “He marches to his own beat.”