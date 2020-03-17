The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state, but there are still zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tallapoosa County as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 36 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time. The updated numbers show there are 20 cases in Jefferson County; four in Shelby County; three in Tuscaloosa County; two each in Elmore and Montgomery counties; and one each in Baldwin, Lee, Limestone, Madison and St. Clair counties.
Stay tuned with The Outlook for the latest numbers and check ADPH's website here.