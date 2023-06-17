stick to your script

After the death of his nephew, Antreal Allen realized he could create a design in Phil Dowdell’s honor. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Antreal Allen has had his clothing brand for about three years, going back and forth on the drawing board to find what he wants to be his first drop.

phil shirt

Alexis Dowdell models the PD7 shirts created by her uncle in honor of her brother Phil, who died in the Dadeville mass shooting April 15.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you