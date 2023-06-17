Antreal Allen has had his clothing brand for about three years, going back and forth on the drawing board to find what he wants to be his first drop.
Styles and designs came and went in Allen’s mind before the shooting that claimed the life of Allen’s nephew, Phil Dowdell.
While trying to pick up the pieces in recovery, Allen realized the ultimate way to lift up the life of Dowdell was to dedicate his first ever merchandise collection to him.
“When he passed away, everything fell into place,” Allen said. “That is when everything connected. The dots came together. I knew I was dedicating my first collection to my nephew.”
The mantra of sticking to one’s script is to “stay positive, be consistent, keep faith” and is something Allen said he and Dowdell have been using to get themselves through life since they were both young. Dowdell was one of four fatal victims of the April 15 massacre in Dadeville.
Once Allen had the idea to dedicate the first drop to Dowdell, the design came easy.
The color scheme was a no-brainer, as Allen quickly decided to use Dowdell’s favorite color, lime green, as the accents on the front and back of the shirt.
The front left breast side of the shirt displays a lime green PD7, a combination of Dowdell’s initials and football jersey number.
On the back, Stick To Your Script’s name and Allen’s mantra form a heart over smaller white PD7s that surround the words ‘always and forever’ in lime.
The first ever person to wear the shirts, outside of Allen, was his niece and Dowdell’s sister Alexis, who was also wearing lime green shoes in her post.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A social media hashtag of #LLPD7 was quickly adopted in the wake of the shooting, along with using a lime green heart. Dowdell even wore a lime green suit to prom.
The color lime green is far more than just being Dowdell’s favorite color; it is a way to catch people’s attention and is something Allen thinks can help keep Dowdell’s name living on.
“This is just something that can live on forever,” Allen said. “It is more than someone just typing something out. This is something you can physically see, touch and wear. When you put it on, you can see the PD7 and everyone knows what it stands for.”
Since launching last Thursday, Allen said sales of the shirts have been doing better than he ever expected, including having a size sell out within days.
Allen said that in the future, like for Dowdell’s birthday in January, he can always make more drops dedicated to his nephew.
“Down the line, I can always do something with PD7,” Allen said.
When checking his orders, Allen looked to see who was the first person to buy the shirts.
The answer hardly surprised him. The first person to order was none other than Alexis.