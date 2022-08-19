Alexander City’s own Steve Forehand was installed as president of the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) at the organization’s annual meeting on August 6.
Forehand has served on the AWF Board of Directors since 2007 and, according to a press release, brings to AWF a “passion and commitment for the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife, related natural resources and outdoor pursuits.”
“Steve has been an outstanding board member and leader,” said Tim Gothard, executive director of AWF. “We are fortunate to have someone with his experience, talent, and energy serve as the next President of AWF. He will be an asset to AWF and we are looking forward to a productive year under his guidance.”
As AWF president, Forehand serves on the AWF Executive Committee, the AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards Committee and a variety of other AWF committees. Throughout his tenure on the AWF board, he has been a key leader in the success of AWF statewide and growing AWF membership and support in the Alexander City and Lake Martin area in particular.
Forehand serves as vice president and general counsel with Russell Lands. He is a graduate of Auburn University and the Cumberland and University of Alabama Schools of Law.
He has also served his community through the years, including service to the Russell Medical Center, Alexander City Schools Education Foundation, Alexander City Board of Education, Alabama Water Resources Commission, Lake Martin Resource Association, Lake Martin Area United Way and the Alexander City Boys and Girls Club.
Outside of work, Forehand enjoys outdoor pursuits including quail and turkey hunting, golf, boating on Lake Martin and spending time with his family. He and his wife Connie have two children and three grandchildren.
The Alabama Wildlife Federation, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization. The mission of the Alabama Wildlife Federation, a 501(c)3 non-profit group supported by membership dues and donations, is to promote conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources as a basis for economic and social prosperity. To learn more about Alabama Wildlife Federation, including membership details, programs and projects, visit www.alabamawildlife.org.
