The National Weather Service is predicting lines of weather to affect Tallapoosa County Thursday.
After Sunday’s storm and many homes in the north side of Alexander City damaged, officials have decided to open portions of Stephens Elementary School as a storm shelter because it is closer to homes that might be compromised from structural damage or nearby trees. The school is located at 851 Laurel St. and those seeking shelter will be screened at the door for temperature and will be supplied with a mask to wear.
The Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville will also be open as a storm shelter Thursday. Those seeking shelter in Dadeville should use the handicap entrance to the courthouse.
Both shelters will open at 8 a.m. and earlier if a tornado watch is issued.
The basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department and the community safe room in Daviston will be open as shelters too.