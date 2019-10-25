Students at Stephens Elementary School were reminded how important clean water is as part of an assembly that also honored the Celebrate Lake Martin T-shirt contest winner and top 25 finalists.
A group of students demonstrated putting litter and different toxins into a fish bowl of water and how that trash winds up in the storm drains then Lake Martin. The once-clean water turned foul-colored and full of litter representing what a body of water can look like once it is polluted.
“The students have been learning for weeks on how important it is to keep our beautiful lake clean,” art teacher Debra Griffith said.
Jamie Mitchell, a Clean Campus coordinator with Alabama PALS (People Against a Littered State), stopped by the school in August to help the students learn what litter is and how to combat it. Tallapoosa County Extension Office coordinator Shane Harris also spoke with the students on keeping the lake clean.
Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson has also been an instrumental part of informing the students in how crucial it is to clean up and not litter.
“Our children know Mr. Thompson,” principal Dr. Mary Holloway said with a laugh. “Mr. Thompson is also the ‘Trash Man.’”
Thompson said the assembly, the art exhibit at city hall Thursday afternoon with students’ artwork on display and all the other efforts effectively get the message out to students and residents of Lake Martin as a whole how important it is to keep the lake and roadways clean.
Third-grader Trinitee Strong was the winner of T-shirt contest and her artwork depicted her and Thompson cleaning up the lake.
“I couldn’t be more proud of all of my students,” Griffith said. “They all worked so hard and did a great job,” Griffith.
Holloway thanked the parent-teacher organization, all of the T-shirts sponsors and everyone else involved in the effort including the teachers.
“We couldn’t do any of what we do without any of these teachers at Stephens Elementary School,” Holloway said. “They’re the legs the arms, the eyes, the ears. These are the people who really, really make it happen. I thank every teacher in this room.”
Attendees were reminded about and encouraged to volunteer at the upcoming Renew Our Rivers cleanup set from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 and 2. Supplies will be available and cleanup volunteers will receive a Celebrate Lake Martin T-shirt.
Volunteers can pick up supplies at dumpster locations including the Kowaliga public boat ramp, Wind Creek marina, Union public boat ramp and Real Island marina.