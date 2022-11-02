Stephens Elementary launches food drive campaign

Students have participated in food drives at Stephens Elementary School, with third and fourth graders (here) collecting over 1,200 pounds of food in 2016. This year is no different as students use their love of sports to help those in need.
Alabamians love college football, but one local school is utilizing the love of the sport to spur positive change.
Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementarywill once again participate in the Beat Hunger Canned Food Drive, officially initiating the campaign Monday. Sponsored through the school’s Junior Beta Club, school organizerLamonica Moondescribed the campaign as one of the club’s annual community service projects focused on raising awareness about food insecurity throughout Alabama.
“We do this every year, and we'll get the whole school involved and have classes compete, with the winner receiving a pizza party,” she said.
However, students will receive more than a slice of a pepperoni pizza. With Thanksgiving on the horizon,Moon explained that students willhopefully learn important life lessons and donate meals to those facing hunger this holiday season.
“The kids will donate in representation of their favorite teams [Alabama or Auburn], but it will also help them understand the importance of being thankful for what we have,” she said.
The school will accept donations for canned and dry food over this month leading up to the Iron Bowl game, with the campaign concluding November 18.
“We would like anything that can be easily cooked for families in need,” she said.
In the past, Moon noted that the school’s third and fourth grade classes have collected more than 2,000 pounds of food. The cans collected this time around will be transported by students to the Food Bank of East Alabama.
According to Moon, the school has currently established a donation center in the front of thecafeterianear the school’s library.
