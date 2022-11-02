Stephens Elementary launches food drive campaign

Students have participated in food drives at Stephens Elementary School, with third and fourth graders (here) collecting over 1,200 pounds of food in 2016. This year is no different as students use their love of sports to help those in need.  

Alabamians love college football, but one local school is utilizing the love of the sport to spur positive change. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

