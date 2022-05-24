The current school year may almost be over, but students atStephens Elementary had a chance to get a head-start on classes last week during Junior Wildcat Night.
On Tuesday, May 17, incoming third graders joined their parents for aninformational session regarding school procedures for the 2022-23 school year.
During the course of the evening,students and parents received information regarding drop-off and pick-up protocols, faculty points of contact and academic expectations.
Assistant PrincipalLekishia Richardson expressed her excitement for the upcoming school year and noted the event served as a good orientation for students. For instance, students learned the school building’s layout by playing ascavenger hunt with teachers.
“The students were taken on a scavenger hunt by the third-grade teachers to become familiar with the building,”Richardson said.
In addition, school faculty discussed the Alabama Literacy Act with parents and students and explained the nuances of the 2019 law.
The Alabama Literacy Act was established to improve the reading proficiency of public school kindergarten through third grade students and ensure that those students are able to read at or above grade level by the end of the third grade.
The first official day of the 2022-23 school year for Alexander City Schools is August 10.