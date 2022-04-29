Pastor Kevin Holman has been waiting for years to step foot inside the old white church that sits off the road on Highway 259 in Coosa County.
The building with paint chipping off the siding is Fish Pond Primitive Baptist Church. On the grounds of the church is Fish Pond Cemetery, where prominent families of the Fish Pond community and surrounding area are laid to rest — including several of the founding members of the church.
The church itself began in 1842; the iconic building went up just five years later in 1847. The building has no running water and no electricity, though someone had power ran to the building in the past.
Holman, who is pastor at Friendship United Methodist Church just down the road from Fish Pond, is more than familiar with the historic building.
He and his family hunt around the area.
“I’ve always just had an interest in being here,” Holman said. “I wanted to see inside the church. I thought ‘God, I would love to preach in that church.’ Well, last November, the guy over keeping the grounds of the church asked me ‘Would you be interested in preaching one Sunday in the old church?’ I said ‘Absolutely.’ That’s when I started learning the history of the church.”
The history of the 175-year-old church is rich, according to Holman. Including the history of the first May Singing.
The first May Singing was started by A.G. Holloway in May 1850, who was pastor of the church for many years. He died in 1910 and was buried on the church grounds, along with many other prominent families in the area.
The May Singing wasn’t just a singing, it was a worship celebration that went on for an entire day.
“This thing would last from morning until dark,” Holman said. “They would preach in the morning, have lunch and then sing the rest of the afternoon. They had no water up here. The well was down the road a quarter of a mile. They said it was great for courting couples to go walk and get water.”
The last May singing on record was 1996.
“They sang in the shape notes,” said Holman. “I don’t know how to do that. I’ve listened to it on YouTube, it’s pretty. Each person knows their notes. When we came in here it was set up from the last one. All wooden chairs were set around in a circle.”
Holman is looking forward to reviving and continuing the old tradition this Sunday, May 1.
“We don’t know how to do that kind of singing [shape note], but we are going to sing some of the older hymns and hymns that everyone will know.”
Holman’s congregation from Friendship United Methodist Church will attend the May Singing this year and will participate in the singing. He says an invitation is open to anyone who wants to attend and that there will be hymn books for anyone who may not know the lyrics to the songs.
“I’m excited to step back in time and experience this,” Holman said.
The May Singing event is crucial for the preservation of Fish Pond Primitive Baptist Church. According to Holman, when the land for the church was deeded to it, it was written that the church was required to hold at least one sermon a year.
When asked about the future of the church, Holman said the future was uncertain, but that he hopes something good will happen.
Holman hopes the May Singing will help bring awareness to the building and help preserve it.
He is also hoping to repair the old building, mainly the ceiling.
“We had someone go under the building and they said it was sound. But the ceiling has some spots that are a little damaged that needs repair. We don’t want to change anything, we want to restore it, that’s all.”
Holman was hoping to have the outside of the building repainted before the May Singing event, but that it “didn’t look likely to happen.”
The Fish Pond Primitive Baptist Church & Cemetery Facebook page posted about the May Singing event, saying: “This is to help with the maintaining of the church and the cemetery and this is a part of our heritage we do not want to [lose], so all with family and friends in the cemetery please come take part of this annual or biannual event.”
The May Singing event will begin at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, May 1 at Fish Pond Primitive Baptist Church in Coosa County, just off Highway 259. Holman said the singing will be first, then an afternoon break and then a non-denomination Christian sermon after.