Gov. Kay Ivey issued her 19th supplemental emergency proclamation this morning containing an amended safer-at-home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement.
Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.
This amended order extends until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Most everything is staying the same but some things did change in the order:
Emergency occupancy rates will be removed for retailers, gyms and fitness centers and entertainment venues
An exception to social distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses including barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants if people are wearing masks and separated by an impermeable barrier