Tallapoosa County Schools are shut down until April 6 because of Gov. Kay Ivey’s state of emergency declaration that came last week, which impacts all public schools in Alabama.
“None of us really know how long this will go on,” Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle said. “Personally, I don’t think we’ll be going back on April 6 the way testing of the coronavirus is getting underway. (State superintendent of education) Dr. Eric Mackey has created an 11-person task force to deal with every question and assess what to do moving forward.”
Graduation, seniors having the required credits to graduate and if the meals will continue if school shuts down for the year are all issues they will tackle.
“We’re hoping we’ll get some very specific guidelines from the state department by March 30 concerning what we’re going to do between now and the end of the school year,” Windle said. “There are a lot of unknowns, but this task force made up of all educators will come up with the recommendations to at least get us through April 30.”
Updates and reminders on pending decisions:
- Students in seventh through 12th grades will have the option of online learning with their Chromebooks or picking up five-day lesson plans at the schools starting Monday if they do not have internet at home
- The elementary school students have already been given five days of learning lessons before leaving school for spring break. For those who didn’t receive them, they can be picked up from the schools starting Monday.
- Since Tallapoosa County Schools has 64% of students on free and reduced lunches, free meals will be available for all children 18 years old and under, starting Monday. Someone will bring the food to your car.
- Dadeville: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., on the road behind DES
- Horseshoe Bend School: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., in front of the school
- Reeltown High School: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., in front of the school
- Because Tallapoosa County Schools receives state Foundation Program money to pay salaries, there are no plans to cut any jobs or pay at this time
- Most of the workforce will work from home and there will be a limited number of people (10 to 12) inside the school facilities
- Five people will gather at the Central Office next week to make plans regarding the loan for Tallapoosa County Schools’ long-term projects