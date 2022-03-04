Alexander City resident James Cullins, 91, was recently recognized by the Alabama State Senate for his military service and contributions to the community.
Senator Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) said he was honored to welcome Cullins, state representative, back to the legislature.
"He embodies what it means to be a true American hero, and his lifetime of outstanding service to our country, the state of Alabama and the Christian community is greatly inspiring," Whatley said. "James serves as a role model not only for me but for Alabamians across the state. If everyone was like James, the world would be a better place. The impact of his daily acts of kindness and service will be felt in his community for years to come."
Cullins was born in Sylacauga and joined the United States Army in 1948, at the age of 18. He was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Airlift, in which the United States and its allies delivered food and supplies to Soviet-blockaded West Berlin. There, Cullins manned a tank, he told The Outlook in 2020, with orders to invade Soviet-controlled territory if any American planes were shot down, an act of war.
"We didn’t know what was going to happen," Cullins said. "We didn’t know what would be next."
In the end, no plane was shot down.
Cullins was honorably discharged as staff sergeant in 1952, and moved to Alexander City in 1965. He attended the Alexander City Church of Christ, where he eventually became a preacher after attending Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee. Additionally, he helped Alexander City acquire senior living apartments Hillabee Towers in 1983 and helped bring an airplane to the Charles E. Bailey, Sr. Sportplex.
Cullins served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1990-1994.
