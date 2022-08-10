Jay Hovey believes being involved in a community is a key to success for any person, business or organization.
Hovey is the Republican nominee for Alabama State District 27 facing Democrat Sherri Reese in the November primary. Hovey spoke to the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce but not to ask for votes, but to speak on how a chamber of commerce leads to growth personally and betters a community.
Hovey said he was a bit reluctant about how it might work. He and his wife had just moved back to Lee County after a few years in Atlanta.
“We ran off to Atlanta just long enough to realize how homesick we were,” Hovey said. “Anna’s family is still in Auburn. All my family was in Opelika.”
Hovey said his new boss in the real estate business he just started working for pushed him into community involvement.
“He drug me to a Kiwanis Club meeting and said you need to get involved in your community,” Hovey said. “He said, ‘It is important to get into professional relationships with your peers.’”
Hovey quickly realized the advice was good and started down a path of volunteering with the United Way and the chamber of commerce.
“They were great ways to meet other young people,” Hovey said. “[The Auburn Chamber of Commerce] has a diplomat program. A group that is selected through interviews. It was a great way to meet other young business people in town and form a foundation for working relationships that we still maintain today.”
Hovey said he discovered many of his core values were aligned with the core values of a chamber of commerce.
Hard work
Hovey said a good work ethic leads to success. But hard work for an organization such as a chamber of commerce can lead to even bigger and better things.
“Our communities are impacted by those who see a need and take responsibility in getting things done,” Hovey said. “I was taught early on that hard work is a way to success. Instead of waiting and watching for someone else to take care of a situation, you can step up and make it happen yourself.”
Hovey said the Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber of Commerce may not have a large staff like other chambers across the state and country but by being active leaves a great impression on newcomers.
“It is so refreshing to see a volunteer-led group here and what they sacrifice in their personal lives,” Hovey said. “It is a great introduction for me to this area.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Making connections
Connecting others to resources
Hovey said the true mission of a chamber of commerce is connecting people and organizations to needed resources.
“A chamber of commerce is a resource for businesses and organizations as well as the community as a whole,” Hovey said. “Much like a chamber is a connector for information, I enjoy the value and importance of being involved in the community, making me aware of what is going on around me and sharing with me someone in need of being connected with a resource.”
Hovey said involvement in a chamber of commerce and being immersed in a community gives a person numerous opportunities to give back and make an impact.
“It’s not for personal glory but to contribute to a community that has given so much to me,” Hovey said.
Building relationships
Success is dependent on relationships and Hovey believes a chamber of commerce is a great place to build relationships and success.
“The chamber exists to conveniently provide a platform for people and businesses to form and expand partnerships,” Hovey said. “I believe in building relationships by finding common ground, a place to start and making an effort to cultivate and grow that relationship. If done in earnest, those relationships will stand up and last.”
Hovey said in building relationships you figure out the sum of the team is larger than the sum of the individuals.
“I appreciate opportunities to learn from others realizing that working together is far more effective than working alone or against each other,” Hovey said. “Chambers in general provide the opportunity for finding relationships that you can cultivate and make your personal and business life better.”