COVID-19 cases have spiked in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:25 p.m. Thursday, there are cumulatively 22,474 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 848 new cases.
There are 371 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,925 new confirmed cases with 85,382 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added three new cases, now at 454 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County still ranks No. 3 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and now one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 36 new cases and 868 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases, now at 43 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been eight new cases and 90 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's case count increased by 24, now at 471 confirmed cases with nine COVID-19 deaths. There are 12 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 158 new cases of 1,777 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 278,455 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 354 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,499 in Elmore County and 3,186 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 750 deaths due to COVID-19 and five probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,165 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 650 patients in intensive care units and 380 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,569 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,162 employees and 1,934 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 12:25 p.m. Thursday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Mobile
|2593
|26246
|128
|Montgomery
|2436
|13599
|65
|Jefferson
|2250
|48019
|116
|Tuscaloosa
|1070
|15119
|23
|Marshall
|786
|6649
|9
|Franklin
|652
|2740
|10
|Lee
|625
|7870
|35
|Shelby
|580
|11593
|20
|Walker
|500
|5162
|6
|Butler
|484
|1982
|25
|Morgan
|477
|5578
|1
|Elmore
|471
|4499
|9
|Tallapoosa
|454
|3186
|66
|Madison
|428
|19168
|5
|Chambers
|417
|1961
|26
|Dallas
|406
|2806
|6
|Baldwin
|343
|9963
|9
|Lowndes
|326
|946
|13
|Autauga
|312
|2939
|6
|DeKalb
|291
|2903
|5
|Etowah
|287
|6102
|12
|Pike
|283
|2286
|1
|Houston
|270
|4509
|5
|Coffee
|260
|2113
|1
|Bullock
|253
|805
|8
|Sumter
|253
|1164
|11
|Russell
|250
|2111
|0
|Colbert
|230
|3300
|5
|Cullman
|220
|4175
|1
|Hale
|219
|1624
|11
|Barbour
|214
|1050
|1
|Lauderdale
|207
|4787
|3
|Marengo
|200
|1988
|7
|Wilcox
|190
|835
|8
|Calhoun
|184
|5117
|3
|Clarke
|165
|1589
|3
|Choctaw
|162
|556
|11
|Limestone
|162
|2835
|0
|St. Clair
|153
|4452
|2
|Dale
|149
|1574
|0
|Talladega
|146
|3866
|5
|Randolph
|137
|1105
|8
|Pickens
|131
|1197
|6
|Marion
|129
|1433
|12
|Chilton
|121
|1814
|2
|Greene
|112
|626
|5
|Macon
|110
|991
|5
|Jackson
|107
|2759
|3
|Winston
|106
|1543
|0
|Crenshaw
|99
|905
|3
|Covington
|98
|1443
|1
|Monroe
|95
|1074
|2
|Henry
|94
|742
|2
|Bibb
|93
|1624
|1
|Escambia
|93
|1520
|3
|Blount
|87
|2088
|1
|Washington
|84
|780
|6
|Conecuh
|70
|539
|1
|Lawrence
|60
|925
|0
|Perry
|56
|984
|0
|Geneva
|46
|777
|0
|Coosa
|43
|354
|1
|Cherokee
|42
|1044
|4
|Clay
|30
|564
|2
|Lamar
|30
|643
|0
|Fayette
|23
|797
|0
|Cleburne
|20
|418
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A