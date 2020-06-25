The state saw the largest one-day increase of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Alabama, as over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, there are cumulatively 32,753 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 1,129 new cases in the last day. The last largest one-day increase was 1,010 on June 14. With today's increase, there have been about 2,000 new cases confirmed in the last two days alone.
Additionally, there are 453 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 9,631 new confirmed cases with 96,519 tests given.
Tallapoosa County saw an increase of 10, now at 534 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 79 new cases and 1,197 tests given.
Coosa County added two new cases, now at 54 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 11 new cases and 101 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 24 new cases to be at 730 confirmed cases with 12 COVID-19 deaths. There are 14 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 253 new cases and 1,807 new tests.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 369,005 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 445 have been tested in Coosa County, 5,936 in Elmore County and 4,472 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 880 deaths due to COVID-19 and 16 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,612 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
|Montgomery
|3467
|18316
|88
|Jefferson
|3332
|61060
|130
|Mobile
|3219
|33373
|134
|Tuscaloosa
|1739
|19971
|35
|Marshall
|1265
|8850
|9
|Lee
|1001
|10581
|36
|Shelby
|877
|15223
|23
|Morgan
|859
|8609
|2
|Madison
|818
|25069
|5
|Franklin
|812
|3536
|11
|Walker
|751
|6719
|12
|Elmore
|730
|5936
|12
|Dallas
|711
|4254
|7
|Butler
|586
|2335
|27
|Chambers
|535
|2771
|27
|Tallapoosa
|534
|4472
|69
|Etowah
|485
|7952
|13
|DeKalb
|484
|4062
|5
|Autauga
|473
|3756
|10
|Baldwin
|462
|12906
|9
|Lowndes
|431
|1294
|17
|Russell
|407
|3107
|0
|Pike
|378
|2989
|4
|Houston
|373
|7901
|4
|Cullman
|348
|5421
|3
|Bullock
|347
|1196
|10
|Lauderdale
|332
|6481
|4
|Coffee
|326
|3212
|1
|Colbert
|323
|4260
|5
|Limestone
|318
|4149
|0
|Barbour
|303
|1572
|1
|Sumter
|271
|1313
|12
|Covington
|270
|2382
|3
|Hale
|267
|2021
|19
|Wilcox
|261
|1165
|8
|Marengo
|255
|2563
|11
|Clarke
|243
|2118
|5
|St. Clair
|228
|5694
|2
|Calhoun
|225
|5918
|5
|Dale
|216
|2624
|0
|Winston
|208
|2158
|2
|Talladega
|200
|4829
|6
|Escambia
|190
|2078
|6
|Choctaw
|187
|655
|12
|Marion
|183
|2042
|12
|Chilton
|178
|2227
|2
|Jackson
|178
|3900
|2
|Pickens
|178
|1619
|6
|Monroe
|174
|1620
|2
|Blount
|173
|2710
|1
|Greene
|160
|877
|6
|Conecuh
|153
|821
|3
|Macon
|153
|1284
|7
|Randolph
|150
|1333
|9
|Bibb
|146
|1944
|1
|Henry
|128
|1165
|4
|Crenshaw
|119
|1133
|3
|Perry
|102
|1308
|0
|Washington
|94
|1023
|6
|Lawrence
|84
|1169
|0
|Cherokee
|62
|1208
|7
|Fayette
|62
|1053
|1
|Lamar
|62
|886
|0
|Geneva
|55
|1245
|0
|Coosa
|54
|445
|1
|Clay
|35
|664
|2
|Cleburne
|23
|478
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A