More than 500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, there are cumulatively 21,626 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 555 new cases.
There are 363 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,558 new confirmed cases with 87,516 tests given.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated this morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
Tallapoosa County added three new cases, now at 451 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which is a decrease of one from Tuesday. Tallapoosa County still ranks No. 3 for most deaths in the state. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and now one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 41 new cases and 869 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added one case, now at 41 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 92 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's case count increased by 10, now at 447 confirmed cases with nine COVID-19 deaths. This is a decrease of a death reported Tuesday.
There are 12 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 149 new cases of 1,774 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 272,694 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 345 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,368 in Elmore County and 3,107 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 739 deaths due to COVID-19 and four probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
There have been 2,129 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 646 patients in intensive care units and 378 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,525 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,148 employees and 1,891 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 12:25 p.m. Tuesday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):