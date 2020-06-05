More than 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alabama in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:35 p.m. Friday, there are now cumulatively 19,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state which is an increase of 307 since Thursday's report.
There are 314 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,310 new confirmed cases with 71,488 tests given. This is a decrease of cases reported Thursday and earlier this week but ADPH has previously told Tallapoosa Publishers it is possible for data to be reported incorrectly but it is quickly resolved and updated.
ADPH also posted the following statement on its website Thursday:
"Due to the large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories (state public health labs, commercial labs, hospital labs, etc.) and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays. This has impacted the data that is displayed on this dashboard. We are now updating our dashboard once a day at 10 a.m. We hope to update it at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. once this is resolved. Please be patient as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), (ADPH) and its vendor work to address these growing pains."
Tallapoosa County added one new case, now at 435 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and zero probable deaths.
ADPH also added 14-day county-specific data, showing Tallapoosa County has seen 46 new cases and 781 tested in the last two weeks. This is a decrease of the numbers reported Wednesday but ADPH said it is working out its dashboard "growing pains."
Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 75 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's case count increased by seven, now at 381 confirmed cases and one new death, now at 10 COVID-19 deaths. There are 11 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 140 new cases of 1,293 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 239,159 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 307 have been tested in Coosa County, 3,695 in Elmore County and 2,837 in Tallapoosa County.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday evening, 11,395 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
Statewide, there have been 672 deaths due to COVID-19 and four probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
There have been 1,949 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 603 patients in intensive care units and 358 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,311 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,061 employees and 1,755 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county according to what is being reported on ADPH's website as of 12:35 p.m. Friday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Mobile
|2341
|22767
|123
|Jefferson
|1927
|42242
|105
|Montgomery
|1905
|11027
|44
|Tuscaloosa
|853
|12879
|16
|Marshall
|714
|6146
|9
|Franklin
|593
|2366
|9
|Lee
|563
|6864
|34
|Shelby
|536
|10117
|19
|Tallapoosa
|435
|2837
|66
|Butler
|431
|1726
|21
|Walker
|397
|3954
|3
|Elmore
|381
|3695
|10
|Chambers
|363
|1668
|26
|Madison
|359
|17004
|4
|Morgan
|314
|4423
|1
|Baldwin
|296
|8494
|9
|Dallas
|296
|2254
|3
|Lowndes
|269
|762
|12
|Etowah
|265
|5440
|12
|DeKalb
|260
|2619
|3
|Autauga
|248
|2456
|5
|Coffee
|240
|1873
|1
|Sumter
|236
|1066
|9
|Houston
|227
|3914
|5
|Pike
|223
|1772
|1
|Bullock
|219
|655
|7
|Colbert
|197
|2754
|2
|Hale
|192
|1361
|10
|Russell
|187
|1687
|0
|Barbour
|183
|914
|1
|Marengo
|179
|1719
|6
|Lauderdale
|175
|4042
|2
|Calhoun
|169
|4170
|3
|Cullman
|163
|3505
|1
|Wilcox
|158
|655
|7
|Choctaw
|153
|481
|10
|Clarke
|149
|1325
|2
|St. Clair
|137
|3807
|2
|Randolph
|128
|1005
|8
|Dale
|125
|1277
|0
|Marion
|125
|1318
|11
|Pickens
|121
|1066
|5
|Talladega
|121
|3258
|5
|Limestone
|110
|2470
|0
|Chilton
|108
|1608
|1
|Greene
|95
|542
|5
|Macon
|94
|848
|4
|Winston
|92
|1334
|0
|Jackson
|86
|2537
|3
|Henry
|84
|574
|2
|Covington
|83
|1249
|1
|Crenshaw
|80
|800
|3
|Escambia
|79
|1328
|3
|Bibb
|76
|1442
|1
|Washington
|74
|654
|6
|Blount
|64
|1701
|1
|Lawrence
|51
|792
|0
|Monroe
|49
|666
|2
|Geneva
|45
|681
|0
|Perry
|43
|837
|0
|Conecuh
|42
|399
|1
|Coosa
|40
|307
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|999
|3
|Clay
|28
|496
|2
|Lamar
|28
|585
|0
|Fayette
|16
|686
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|260
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A