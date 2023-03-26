Rep. Ben Robbins
Rep. Ben Robbins, who represents Coosa and Talladega counties in the Alabama House of Representatives, spoke at the Tallapoosa County Republican Party Spring Social, which was held at the Lake Martin Association of Realtors  Thursday. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

A pickup truck ambulance service and a multi-million dollar workforce training hub were among topics of conversation during the Tallapoosa County Republican Party Spring Social on Thursday.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

