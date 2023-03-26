A pickup truck ambulance service and a multi-million dollar workforce training hub were among topics of conversation during the Tallapoosa County Republican Party Spring Social on Thursday.
The Alabama Legislature officially entered into the 2023 session March 7 and area representatives joined the meeting to discuss issues on their legislative agenda.
Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) announced during the meeting an initiative aimed at improving ambulance response times in Tallapoosa County. According to Oliver, county residents face extended wait times due to area hospitals encountering an overwhelming capacity at times.
“All these hospitals are packed so an ambulance crew has to wait for (a patient) to be accepted so we live in a county where depending on what part you live in, you can wait for an ambulance for a long time,” he said.
Oliver attributed extended wait times not to ambulance services and said he is charting a solution in the Alabama House of Representative to further assist first responders.
“It’s not really one person’s fault,” he said. I think our ambulance providers do a good job, so I am really proud to get this program. What we'll have is a pickup truck and a driver who is an EMT and paramedic who can respond to an extended timeframe.”
Over the next six months to a year, Oliver hopes to launch the initiative somewhere near Stillwaters or Walnut Hill as he said those residents in particular face extended wait for ambulance services.
“They will have somebody that can provide life-saving drugs and the basics for breathing for people,” he said.
In addition to Oliver, State House Rep. Ben Robbins echoed a need for legislative priority in rural Alabama overall. Robbins, whose constituents are from both Coosa and Talladega counties, said he understands the issues these regions face.
“What we're talking about here are rural issues, whether it's healthcare, economic development, infrastructure, broadband, these issues that are pervasive across all our state,” he said.
As such, Robbins said House members charted a legislative committee designed to consider a rural impact when drafting bills.
“We are working with the Blackburn Institute with the University of Alabama, which is some of the brightest of the bright students in the state, and what we're doing is having them review bills from a rural perspective,” he said.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the UA’s website, the Blackburn Institute is a leadership development and civic engagement program specifically focused on improving the state of Alabama. Through its work with students, alumni and advisory board members, the institute develops a network of leaders who have a clear understanding of the state’s challenges.
According to Robbins, the partnership aims to provide legislators with an analysis of proposed bills, including positive and negative effects for rural communities.
“We want to know what a bill can do for rural Alabama, and whether this bill should be supported by rural legislators, because every lobbying organization will provide you a fact sheet and lobby you on how to vote, but nobody is lobbying to help your average Joe in Coosa County,” he said.
Robbins then delved into the development of the East Alabama Rural Innovation Training Hub and the project’s benefits for rural workers.
“That will be a state of the art facility there will be nothing like it in the state of Alabama or the southeast. It will be a part-workforce center part-innovation incubation,” he said. “This is going to be not government bureaucracy education. It's going to be run by businesses for training people.”
According to Robbins, Gov. Kay Ivey earmarked $18 million for the project, and he said partnerships with the workforce and business center currently stretch across Coosa, St. Clair and Talledgea counties.
“However, we envision this as a hub for all eastern Alabama,” he said.
Sen. Jay Hovey (R-Auburn) said his first two weeks consisted of distributing a final round of federal COVID-19 relief money in the Alabama State Senate after Ivey convened a special session.
According to a proclamation from the Governor’s office, the special session specifically appropriated $1 billion worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to Hovey, $660 million funded infrastructure projects and Alabama's healthcare system received $340 million. Hovey added a medical visitation rights bill passed the state senate Thursday, and will advance to the Alabama house in the weeks ahead.
“It would allow for some tolerances in medical visitation after some families that had the misfortune of not being with a loved one as they suffered through COVID,” Hovey said. “This makes an allowance for a designated caregiver to be there no matter what.”