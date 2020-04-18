Alabama Lt. Gov Will Ainsworth presented recommendations Friday to open up the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ainsworth’s proposal includes reopening retail businesses, restaurants, close contact services and childcare facilities with restrictions, but it is something Gov. Kay Ivey must approve to put in place.
Local businesses and state Rep. Ed Oliver (R-81) said there is no other option for the state other than to follow Ainsworth’s recommendations to continue to fund operations and for families to survive.
“Our economy cannot stand to go another week with what we are doing at the moment,” Oliver said. “We just can’t keep things shut down.”
Ralph Holley operates Holley’s Home Furnishings which is considered nonessential and should be closed, according to Ivey’s current state of emergency.
“This business supports eight families,” Holley said. “If this keeps up, I don’t know what we will do. Just because you close the doors doesn’t mean there aren’t bills to still pay.”
Ainsworth’s recommendation would allow the reopening of many businesses and restaurants like Holley’s although there would be restrictions. Businesses would be limited to lower occupancy and forced to enforce social distancing. Restaurants would be limited to tables of no more than six guests and customers must be spaced out. Barbers, salons, tattoo shops and more could reopen but masks would have to be worn and appointments would be required.
Dentists and dental hygienists could return to work May 1 as patients would wait their turn in cars instead of the waiting area.
Beaches would open up to those walking, running or fishing May 1 and open to chairs and laying on the sand May 15 as long as social distancing was practiced.
Alexander City businessman David McGhee sells furniture like Holley. Both have offered curbside sales and delivery to try and survive during the economic downturn. For McGhee, the curbside service has done well but it doesn’t work to sell all furniture.
“No one is going to buy a couch without sitting on it,” McGhee said. “No one will buy a mattress without lying on it.”
McGhee said he likes Ainsworth’s plan as it now puts him on a level playing field with businesses who did not have to close, such as some big box stores.
“Walmart can still sell furniture,” McGhee said.
McGhee said if the plan is approved, he will add something new to his business.
“I will have to add sanitizer at the door for everyone,” McGhee said.
Oliver said opening up the economy is the only option to survive even if he is scared of the coronavirus.
“I don’t think there is anything else we can do,” Oliver said. “I’m old and scared of it, terrified of getting sick, but I also understand the reality this disease; 70% of us are going to get it no matter what we do.”
While Oliver supports opening up the economy with some restrictions, common sense will have to prevail to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We protect the people who are vulnerable and then everybody else has to have some sense about them and what they are doing,” Oliver said. “The new normal is people have to take responsibility for their own health and welfare. That means social distancing, wearing masks — just do it. If you’re not in good health, don’t go out in public. All those rules require personal discipline and understanding that the world around you is dangerous.”