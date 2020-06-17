After seeing thousands of new COVID-19 cases in just a matter of a few days, nearly 400 more have been confirmed.
As of noon Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting cumulatively 26,914 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 390 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 398 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
More COVID-19 patients have also "presumably recovered."
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated this morning, 15,974 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
In the last 14 days, there have been 8,164 new confirmed cases with 91,408 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added eight new cases, now at 482 confirmed cases with one new death, now at 68 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 49 new cases and 1,082 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 46 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 93 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added eight new cases now at 576 confirmed cases with 10 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 203 new cases of 1,771 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 310,325 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 382 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,945 in Elmore County and 3,609 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 784 deaths due to COVID-19 and six probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
There have been 2,352 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 687 patients in intensive care units and 401 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,823 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,243 employees and 2,061 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of noon Wednesday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|2956
|15726
|71
|Mobile
|2788
|28791
|130
|Jefferson
|2647
|53141
|120
|Tuscaloosa
|1418
|16722
|25
|Marshall
|956
|7301
|9
|Franklin
|754
|3155
|10
|Lee
|753
|8789
|35
|Shelby
|687
|12964
|20
|Morgan
|676
|7022
|2
|Walker
|616
|5567
|6
|Madison
|577
|21096
|6
|Elmore
|576
|4945
|10
|Butler
|551
|2183
|25
|Dallas
|531
|3301
|6
|Tallapoosa
|482
|3609
|68
|Chambers
|472
|2317
|26
|Lowndes
|401
|1127
|14
|Baldwin
|377
|10904
|9
|Autauga
|369
|3244
|6
|DeKalb
|352
|3247
|5
|Etowah
|342
|6710
|12
|Pike
|342
|2547
|2
|Houston
|328
|5013
|5
|Russell
|313
|2475
|0
|Bullock
|311
|938
|8
|Coffee
|297
|2531
|1
|Cullman
|282
|4759
|1
|Colbert
|276
|3623
|5
|Lauderdale
|265
|5369
|4
|Sumter
|264
|1215
|11
|Barbour
|250
|1201
|1
|Limestone
|242
|3199
|0
|Hale
|237
|1731
|15
|Wilcox
|230
|972
|8
|Marengo
|225
|2159
|9
|Calhoun
|200
|5385
|4
|Clarke
|197
|1784
|3
|Dale
|183
|1851
|0
|Covington
|182
|1754
|1
|Choctaw
|180
|605
|11
|St. Clair
|180
|4862
|2
|Talladega
|166
|4187
|6
|Marion
|149
|1603
|12
|Winston
|149
|1781
|1
|Monroe
|148
|1337
|2
|Chilton
|143
|1951
|2
|Pickens
|142
|1305
|6
|Randolph
|141
|1181
|8
|Greene
|135
|679
|5
|Jackson
|134
|3040
|3
|Macon
|133
|1102
|6
|Blount
|121
|2322
|1
|Bibb
|115
|1753
|1
|Escambia
|113
|1674
|4
|Crenshaw
|112
|999
|3
|Conecuh
|109
|655
|1
|Henry
|109
|818
|2
|Washington
|88
|892
|6
|Perry
|79
|1182
|0
|Lawrence
|67
|1020
|0
|Cherokee
|51
|1108
|5
|Lamar
|50
|721
|0
|Fayette
|49
|885
|0
|Geneva
|48
|886
|0
|Coosa
|46
|382
|1
|Clay
|30
|595
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|433
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A