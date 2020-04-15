Montgomery is normally a beehive of activity this time of year with the legislative session winding down — but not this year.
The coronavirus has halted many operations in Alabama and many facets of state government. State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said budgets are normally the big talk at this time.
“We were set to talk mental health and prisons when it came to budgets,” Oliver said. “I think our budgets are about to be snookered. Now I think we will have to be looking at keeping the lights on.”
While funding for this fiscal year should be fine, looking forward is totally unknown as the COVID-19 pandemic develops. Oliver hopes Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will allow the budgets to be discussed in a special session during the summer.
“Our budgets are based on projected revenues,” Oliver said. “Now all of a sudden our projections are wrong. I think revenues could be totally different by the time the new fiscal year rolls around. By waiting until mid- to late-summer, hopefully the numbers will settle in and we can get a look at what is going on.”
Those revenues depend on taxes.
Many Alabamians are expecting stimulus checks and small businesses are applying for loans to receive funds as part of the Paycheck Protection Program from the federal government. This is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. Many of those funds could be taxed by the State of Alabama under income tax laws.
Alabama Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) is drafting a bill to exclude the federal stimulus package from state income taxes. It’s an idea that sounds good to Oliver, but he said it needs to be looked at first.
“I would want to hear from Steve Clouse (R-93 Houston County), chair of the general fund budget committee and from Phil Poole (R-63 Tuscaloosa County), chair of the education budget committee,” Oliver said. “Funding will be tight and we need to make sure of things before we just wholeheartedly agree to it.”
Oliver said he didn’t know much about Elliott’s bill but likes the idea of helping Alabamians, especially because many are struggling amidst the coronavirus crisis.
“It would be nice to try to do it,” Oliver said. “I will have to look into it further and if Clouse and Poole say it is feasible, I would be all for helping people out in this time of need.”
Oliver said the legislature has been paused because of COVID-19 but there is talk the legislature may come together April 28 to take care of local bills.