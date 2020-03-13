The Alabama State Department of Education has advised local schools to begin canceling events that would be expected to have 500 or more people gathered.
According to a release from the state, this would include performances, plays, athletics, conferences, etc. The release stated activities may still be appropriate if attendance can be limited. These events must be canceled no later than March 20.
Any and all field trips, including in-state trips, must be postponed or canceled.
These guidelines are applicable through April 30 and the state will reassess at that time based on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Tallapoosa County Schools, which has spring break scheduled next week, released a statement for its schools to begin implementing these regulations.
Tallapoosa County Schools also stated if there is a confirmed case of coronavirus is in a school community, the school system will close any school for 24 to 48 hours.
These are based on guidelines issued by the state department of education and the ADPH and are supposed to be followed by local school boards.
Alexander City Schools will also be on spring break beginning next week and has not released a statement since Thursday afternoon, in which it said superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford and the school board are currently developing plans for various scenarios concerning coronavirus.
“At this time we do not support, condone, or encourage our students, faculty and staff to travel out of the country or stateside in affected areas,” Alexander City Schools’ release stated. “If you choose to travel during spring break, please know there could be precautionary measures prior to reentering the school system. The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff is always our first priority.”