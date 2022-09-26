Tallapoosa County teachers will soon have extra money in their pockets.
Alabama lawmakers earlier this year approved historic salary raises across the board for public education employees, with full-time staff statewide receiving a four percent minimum compensation increase.
Now, the state is allocating those funds to local school systems, including Tallapoosa County.
Tallapoosa County Schools approved the school system’s 2022-23 annual budget last week, which included the mandatory state raise, according to the school district's Chief School Financial Officer Tommy Thweatt. The board of education officially passed the budget on Monday, September 12.
Among school staff, the legislature significantly adjusted teacher salaries, with lawmakers reforming the profession’s entire salary matrix.
For county schools, Thweatt noted that the state had distributed $750,000 in additional teacher compensation, with the school system's 156 teachers all receiving at least a four percent pay bump from those funds.
“We got $750,000 more because that's where most of our teacher salaries come from and that covers these raises,” Thweatt said. “Every one of our teachers is getting at least four percent and that will go up to 20.81 percent if they've been here 35 years.”
The school system will also calculate further pay adjustments based on teachers’ educational degrees as well as new raise tiers that lawmakers introduced among state reforms.
“There are actually three types of raises in the budget this year, with the first being a change in degrees, another would be a step raise and the third would be mandatory state raises,” he said.
Thweatt noted the reform’s impact, and said that the increased funds directly helped the school district retain experienced educators.
“There were several that were going to retire if they wouldn't give them at least 4 percent, some that had been here 25 or 30 years. Several were going to retire, but changed their mind,” Thweatt said.
According to Superintendent Ray Porter, the pay bump has also boosted morale among the school system’s teachers, with many feeling that lawmakers validated their dedication, especially over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Here in the schools, I can tell you it not only was a monetary raise for teachers, but it made them feel like they were noticed, and that's important to teachers,” Porter said.
According to CSFO Thweatt, salary increases for county teachers will go into effect October.