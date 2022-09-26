Classroom interior at new RES
Buy Now

A classroom at the new Reeltown Elementary School. 

 File / The Outlook

Tallapoosa County teachers will soon have extra money in their pockets. 

TCS 2022-23 budget hearing
Buy Now

Chief financial officer, Tommy Thweatt, discussed the pay raise for county education employees during the school district's annual budget hearing earlier this month. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you