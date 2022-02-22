Two state agencies have backed a campaign to bring the Appalachian Trail to Alabama, proposing Cheaha State Park, the state's highest point, as the new southern terminus.
While the Appalachian mountain range spans central Alabama — by some definitions, Coosa County — to Newfoundland, Canada, the famous hiking trail only spans Georgia to Maine.
In a joint news release, the Alabama State Parks System and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) said they would support making Alabama the southern terminus, frontloading 314 miles to the current 2,190-mile trek.
"There’s something magical about the idea of linking Maine’s highest peak with Alabama’s highest mountain," ADCNR commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a statement. "Hikers who complete this feat would have the satisfaction of having traveled the entire length of the Appalachian Mountains in America, and it would also realize Benton MacKaye’s original idea of linking Maine with Alabama," he said, referring to the forester who first proposed the trail in 1921.
Cheaha sits on the Pinhoti Trail, which starts even further southwest in Coosa County. From Cheaha, the trail continues into north Georgia where it connects to the Benton MacKaye trail. The MacKaye trail links to Springer Mountain, the current southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail.
The designation is not just nominal. As a National Scenic Trail, created by the federal government in 1968, moving the Appalachian trailhead into Alabama would take an act of congress. But according to the Alabama State Parks System, the number of thru hikers starting their journey in Alabama is on the rise.
"We have worked over the years to buy missing properties in Alabama for the trail, like Indian Mountain, and see trail constructed, and now the word has gotten out and hikers are showing up and making independent decisions to start their thru hike in Alabama" state parks director Greg Lein said in a statement. "We simply want to support thru hikers who wish to attempt their start or finish their personal journey in Alabama, and Cheaha State Park is an easy and convenient place to support hikers."
Amending the trail has precedent. The southern terminus has changed several times, from its original location at Mount Mitchell in North Carolina to its current location at Springer Mountain in Georgia. The northern terminus has also moved, from Mount Washington in New Hampshire to Mount Katahdin, Maine
Last year, Coosa County resident M.J. "Sunny" Eberhart became the oldest to hike the Appalachian Trail at 83, having started in Alabama 10 months prior. Eberhart, known by his trail name “Nimblewill Nomad,” chose Flagg Mountain as his starting point, where he lives and volunteers as caretaker.
But in a November 2021 interview, Eberhart said he strongly opposed converting the Pinhoti Trail into the Appalachian Trail, citing the foot traffic it would bring. Earlier proposals had suggested Flagg Mountain, not Cheaha, as the southernmost terminus.
"The degradation is just staggering," Eberhart said of the Appalachian Trail. "Some places it just looks like you're walking a creek bed and there's nothing left but rocks. The erosion is just incredible."
While promoting awareness of the Pinhoti Trail, touting it as the longest approach trail to the Appalachian, "people are hearing about our trail and more people are coming to hike it," he told The Outlook. "I just don't want that to get out of control."