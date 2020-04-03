In-person court proceedings are delayed again due to the coronavirus.
Last month the Alabama Supreme Court halted hearings and trials until mid-April to avoid contact between persons. Thursday, it extended those orders until the end of the month.
“The court hereby extends until April 30, 2020 the state of emergency for Alabama’s Unified Judicial System initially declared by order dated March 13, 2020,” the court order states. “... Any deadlines in the court’s administrative orders that are set to expire April 16, 17 or 20 are hereby extended through April 30. … Trial courts shall continue to utilize available technologies such as teleconferencing and videoconferencing to conduct hearings when it is practical and feasible to do so.”
Alexander City municipal Judge Randy Haynes had continued all municipal court hearings until April last month. Haynes also extended in-person court hearings in front of him for Alexander City municipal court to the next court date of May 14 because of the need for more social distancing.
“The exigent circumstances having now worsened and many governmental operations have been temporarily halted, the suspension of in-person proceedings of the Municipal Court of Alexander City is hereby extended through Monday, May 11, 2020,” Haynes said in his order. “Further, the next regular court session is tentatively scheduled for May 14, 2020. Exceptions to this suspension of in-person court proceeding are first, any proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals, and second any emergent proceedings as needed for public safety.”
The State Supreme Court order extends to the Tallapoosa County Probate Judge’s office. Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East said all in-person hearings are delayed except for emergency hearings to commit someone. East said other functions of the probate office can be handled through the mail or drop boxes.
“We have had a drop box in front of the courthouse in Dadeville,” East said. “We have had requests for one in Alexander City at the Courthouse Annex. It (was) installed Thursday.”
The boxes are not secure beyond a small padlock in both locations and are located just outside the main entrances where security sits. East advises everyone to use the boxes during only business hours as they are checked several times a day including 5 p.m. when the courthouses close.
The Alabama Department of Revenue also extended the deadline for tag renewals and vehicle registrations for the months of March and April until May 15. East said those functions, except for automobile titles, can be done via mail or the drop boxes.