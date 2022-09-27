The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is providing an opportunity for the community to hear from educational leaders later this week.
The chamber will hold the organization's annual State of Education Thursday, September 29, which informs locals about the state of affairs in the city’s public school system and community college.
Education leaders will convene at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) where CACC President Jeff Lynn and Alexander City Schools Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price will be featured speakers. The luncheon will be held at CACC’s Betty Carol Graham Center in the multimedia room from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is $20 per person to attend and includes lunch.
Interim Chamber President and CEO Jacob Meacham said the Chamber discussed the importance of the conference, and explained that the organization’s partnerships with Alexander City Schools and CACC are critical to the success of the Alexander City community.
“Not only do they both directly contribute to producing our local workforce, but strong educational institutions are among the highest things on the scale for quality-of-life factors we should strive to offer,” Meacham said. “We’re thrilled to help them highlight their successes and inform our audience of all the ways they’re serving our students and community as a whole.”
The leaders from CACC and Alexander City Schools are equally excited about sharing the stage and their chance to update the public on their respective institutions, with CACC’s Lynn expected to discuss new programs the community college has recently launched.
“The State of the Education address allows me to share how CACC is focused on the students, the industries and the communities that we serve,” Lynn said. “CACC is leading the state in some new programs that are very innovative and we want to share them.”
Alexander City’s Price is also looking forward to the summit and sharing updates about Alexander City Schools since being sworn in as the school district’s superintendent in July.
“I am equally as excited to discuss how partnerships are important to the success of the school system and the success of our community. I am so glad that the Chamber is giving us this forum to discuss our strengths, our challenges, and our pathways to the future of our students,” Price said.
The event will go on as scheduled despite the changes to Benjamin Russell High School’s Homecoming Parade and football game which have been moved from Friday to Thursday in case of any inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Ian.
Anyone interested in attending should call the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce at (256) 234-3461 or email Kim Dunn at kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com.