Alabama has three different identified zones of potential exposure to radon. Coosa County is in the highest zone (red), Elmore County is in the middle zone (yellow) and Tallapoosa County is in the lowest zone (green).
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering one free radon test kit per Alabama household as part of an initiative to cut down on dangerous radon exposure.
According to ADPH, radon is the number one leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
“Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water,” ADPH said in a press release. “Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped in buildings.”
Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, one in 15 homes has a radon problem.
In Alabama, 15 counties have been identified as having the highest potential for elevated radon levels: Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Shelby and Talladega.
Another 32 counties have been identified as having the second highest potential: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Cullman, Dallas, Dekalb, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, Marshall, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.
The remaining 20 counties in the state are labeled as having the lowest potential for elevated radon: Baldwin, Butler, Chambers, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Pike, Tallapoosa, Washington and Wilcox.
According to ADPH, the only way to tell if a home has a radon problem is to check with a radon testing kit.
Alabama households can order one free radon test kit online at the ADPH website. Recipients are only responsible for paying a return shipping fee.
