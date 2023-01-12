radon test kits

Alabama has three different identified zones of potential exposure to radon. Coosa County is in the highest zone (red), Elmore County is in the middle zone (yellow) and Tallapoosa County is in the lowest zone (green).

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering one free radon test kit per Alabama household as part of an initiative to cut down on dangerous radon exposure.

