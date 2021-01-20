Last month Alexander City celebrated being able to provide $1,000 in hazard pay to first responders thanks to the federal government. Now the city may be left paying the costs because of a decision made by state leaders.
Gov. Kay Ivey, along with the speakers of both houses of the Alabama Legislature and the chairs of both budget committees in each house, voted last week to shore up the Alabama Department of Labor. It was written into the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act written by state legislators when the relief package was approved by the U.S. Congress at the beginning of of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They decided if they didn’t prop up the department of labor, the unemployment tax would go up 91% and it would be something that would put businesses out of business,” state Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) told the Alexander City City Council Tuesday. “The decision was made. The City of Alexander City is not alone. Some folks got reimbursed, some didn’t and some are going to get prorated money. Right now there is a lot of money that is outstanding.”
Oliver said the diversion of funds prevented an increase of 91% in the unemployment tax.
The loss of funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is hopefully temporary.
“No matter how good your record keeping is or if you can justify what you have, the money is gone,” Oliver said. “I think the ray of hope is there will be a second CARES act package. We are keeping our fingers crossed to get more money.
“We are making that assumption. We cannot imagine them not doing that. Remember that they are not deaf to the fact folks are upset. It was not something they just got in a room and made a decision in a vacuum. They knew there were going to be some folks not happy with that.”
Alexander City was allotted some $700,000 but the money had to be spent and an application for reimbursement was made. Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird the decision could hamper things for the city.
“All of it has been spent already,” Baird said. “The requirement from the state was that we write the checks. They required to see where we spent the money before they would tell us we would be reimbursed for it. That is the bad thing.”
The issue has been on the agenda of city officials since the redistribution of of the CARES Act money was announced last week.
“We are fighting everyday,” Baird said. “This started last week. It has not been a fun place around city hall. We are trying to figure out how to get that money and figure out what we needed to do. Everyday we are addressing it everyday making sure our paperwork is done; we are calling people, anybody that will listen to us.”
Baird and other city officials had been working with state officials before the start of the year to finish spending the city’s allotted monies and were under the impression they would get refunded. Baird said the city hasn’t given up on the funding, but it creates issues if a second relief package doesn’t come through.
“It pokes a hole in the budget,” Baird said. “It’s awful. That was a devastating blow. It was like the world was on fire for us. We are sitting here saying we spent $700,000 we don’t have. We have some really good people working for us in Montgomery. We are hoping we are going to see some of it. It’s just awful.”