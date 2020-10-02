Alexander City State Farm agent Karen Channell has partnered with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to support the Alexander City Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week efforts.
Fire Prevention Week is an annual public awareness campaign to promote fire safety around home. State Farm agents are delivering more than 2,500 fire prevention week toolkits to fire departments across the country including the Alexander City Fire Department.
The theme for this year’s NFPA Fire Prevention Week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” It focuses on cooking fire safety. According to the NFPA, 49% of home fires happen in the kitchen and unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.
“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” Channell said. “These great kits will help our fire department spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”
The toolkit includes brochures, magnets, posters and more. The Fire Department will be sharing these resources with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.
The NFPA issued a few tips to help prevent kitchen fires.
• Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended
• Keep anything that can catch fire such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains at least three feet away from your stovetop.
• Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and kitchen fire safety visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw.