Just over 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported statewide to the Alabama Department of Public Health over the last 24 hours.
As of Monday night, confirmed cases have passed the 80,000 mark and now has 80,309 cumulative cases reported to ADPH since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This is an increase of 1,180 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, there have been 22,505 new confirmed cases and 174,098 tested, according to ADPH.
Additionally, there are 2,057 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added one new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 770 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 40 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is now reporting 78 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 113 new cases and 1,428 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is reporting two more cases than Monday night, now at 87 cumulative cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now five probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 18 new cases and 197 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added nine new cases in the last day, now at 1,475 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now 52 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 368 new cases 2,909 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 663,342 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Monday night, a total of 769 had been tested in Coosa County, 10,466 in Elmore County and 6,401 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,446 deaths due to COVID-19 and 45 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly and was updated today, 32,510 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 9,694 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 8:30 p.m. Monday: