More than 400 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of noon Monday, there are cumulatively 20,590 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 424 new cases.
There are 335 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,467 new confirmed cases with 80,460 tests given. This is a decrease in cases and tests since Sunday at 1 p.m.
ADPH said Saturday morning it resolved the "growing pains" it was experiencing in reporting numbers on its dashboard but has previously told Tallapoosa Publishers data is sometimes misreported but quickly corrected.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), (ADPH) and its vendor have resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system. Delays affect the number of cases and tested reported on this dashboard," ADPH wrote in a notice on its COVID-19 dashboard. "As a result of a reporting backlog, this dashboard appears to display sizable increases in all numbers. The reason is that there has been a lag time in adding some reports.
"The national surveillance pipeline became overwhelmed earlier this week due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results. ADPH staff worked tirelessly with CDC and its vendor to resolve the issues as quickly as possible."
Tallapoosa County, which has the 11th-most cases in the state, added four new cases, now at 446 confirmed cases with another death, now at 67 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County still ranks No. 3 for most deaths in the state. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and zero probable deaths.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 43 new cases and 764 tested in the last two weeks. This is a decrease from what was reported Sunday.
Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 76 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH. This is a slight decrease from what was reported Sunday.
Elmore County's case count increased by 16, now at 427 confirmed cases with 10 COVID-19 deaths. Elmore County has the 12th-most cases in the state. There are 11 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 153 new cases of 1,558 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Testing numbers have not been updated in the last day. As of Sunday, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 259,232 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 326 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,109 in Elmore County and 2,986 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 714 deaths due to COVID-19 and four probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
There have been 2,054 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday evening, 11,395 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
Since March 13, there have been 623 patients in intensive care units and 371 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,418 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,109 employees and 1,817 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Here is the latest information for each county as of noon Monday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Mobile
|2461
|24697
|124
|Montgomery
|2128
|12193
|54
|Jefferson
|2078
|44633
|109
|Tuscaloosa
|936
|14081
|23
|Marshall
|744
|6394
|9
|Franklin
|625
|2541
|10
|Lee
|594
|7352
|34
|Shelby
|554
|10708
|19
|Walker
|460
|4793
|5
|Butler
|455
|1897
|24
|Tallapoosa
|446
|2986
|67
|Elmore
|427
|4109
|10
|Morgan
|395
|5008
|1
|Madison
|386
|18121
|5
|Chambers
|383
|1774
|26
|Dallas
|339
|2514
|4
|Baldwin
|320
|9382
|9
|Lowndes
|290
|865
|13
|Etowah
|276
|5791
|12
|Autauga
|272
|2644
|5
|DeKalb
|272
|2753
|3
|Pike
|250
|2085
|1
|Coffee
|248
|1985
|1
|Sumter
|247
|1126
|9
|Houston
|246
|4223
|5
|Bullock
|238
|764
|8
|Colbert
|212
|3050
|4
|Russell
|212
|1926
|0
|Hale
|207
|1498
|11
|Cullman
|199
|3891
|1
|Barbour
|197
|984
|1
|Lauderdale
|188
|4391
|3
|Marengo
|187
|1836
|6
|Calhoun
|178
|4855
|3
|Wilcox
|173
|751
|7
|Clarke
|158
|1509
|3
|Choctaw
|156
|526
|10
|St. Clair
|141
|4057
|2
|Dale
|135
|1398
|0
|Limestone
|135
|2681
|0
|Talladega
|134
|3553
|5
|Randolph
|132
|1061
|8
|Marion
|126
|1390
|11
|Pickens
|124
|1147
|6
|Chilton
|111
|1705
|2
|Macon
|100
|924
|5
|Greene
|99
|589
|5
|Winston
|95
|1462
|0
|Jackson
|94
|2659
|3
|Henry
|89
|700
|2
|Covington
|88
|1332
|1
|Crenshaw
|88
|857
|3
|Escambia
|88
|1439
|3
|Bibb
|79
|1527
|1
|Washington
|79
|737
|6
|Blount
|73
|1928
|1
|Monroe
|62
|868
|2
|Lawrence
|55
|875
|0
|Conecuh
|52
|453
|1
|Perry
|50
|880
|0
|Geneva
|46
|733
|0
|Cherokee
|42
|1016
|4
|Coosa
|40
|326
|1
|Clay
|29
|539
|2
|Lamar
|29
|613
|0
|Cleburne
|19
|397
|1
|Fayette
|19
|750
|0
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A