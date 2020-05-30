The state saw a one-day increase of more than 600 as new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:15 p.m. Saturday, there are cumulatively 17,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an increase of 615 cases in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,518 new confirmed cases with 74,697 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added three new cases in the last 24 hours, now at 423 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has the ninth-most cases in the state, according to ADPH.
The county’s death count is still at 64 deaths due to COVID-19. Tallapoosa County remains third in the state for number of coronavirus-related deaths. View this sorted data for all counties here.
Coosa County's confirmed case count increased by three, now at 38 cases, with one death. Elmore County added 22 new cases to now be at 335 confirmed cases which puts it at 13th-most cases in the state. Elmore County added another COVID-19 death, now at eight.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 211,032 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 2,555 tests counted by ADPH, 281 in Coosa County and 3,072 in Elmore County.
Statewide, there have been 616 deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH reports only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The criteria for death counts include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list COVID-19 as the cause of death.
A week ago ADPH added a presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, to its statistic dashboard. It was updated Thursday to now reflect 9,355 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,823 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 582 patients in intensive care units and 348 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,213 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,016 employees and 1,681 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.