Over the past 18 months healthcare workers have been the recipients of good deeds through hot meals and rightfully so. After all, they have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hot meals from area restaurants and individuals have been welcomed. But members of First United Methodist Church of Alexander City wanted to take some of the pressure off of healthcare workers providing for their families when the work day ended. The church came up with the idea of ‘Casserole Care.’
“Everyone is making casseroles and contributed money for bread and rolls,” Kathy Fox said. “It is a complete meal. Nobody has to go home and figure out what to add to it. Being a working mom, it’s huge to have everything there.”
Russell Medical first shift environmental services supervisor Kema Abston heads the behind the scenes team at the hospital helping ensure things are kept clean and rooms sanitized.
“We have been dealing with COVID since day one,” Abston said. “They have been doing a marvelous job. When times get rough we still come together to pray and get everything done like we are supposed to.”
The environmental services team is the first department at Russell Medical to receive the ‘Casserole Care.’
“We just started it for this,” Fox said. “Everybody is thinking of things to do. Everybody has been working so hard.”
The church plans to get casseroles to all of the staff at Russell Medical by the end of October.