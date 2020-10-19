Those finding themselves awake in the wee hours of Wednesday morning may be seeing signs.
Each October, the Earth passes through the path of the debris of Halley’s Comet, in a spectacle known as the Orionid Meteor Shower. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), these shooting stars are predicted to be most visible Wednesday morning, from 1 a.m. to dawn.
The AMS suggests viewers face south while looking about halfway up the night sky and prepare to stand there for over an hour. The source of the meteors is just east of the constellation Orion’s club.
In November 1833, an unusually active Leonid meteor shower was observed in Alabama, in a spectacle so fantastical some spectators believed Judgment Day to have arrived. Carl Carmer refers to this cosmic event in his 1934 book, “Stars Fell on Alabama,” which lent its name to a jazz song that same year.
According to a National Weather Service report, clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night.