Locals who want to fly domestic without using their passports don’t have to go far to get a star on their driver’s licenses. Tallapoosa County residents can get Secure, Trusted And Reliable (STAR) driver’s licenses and identification cards every Wednesday at the courthouse annex in Alexander City before Oct. 1.
The STAR IDs or passports are necessary for commercial flying and entering government buildings.
“A lot of people think the way the media has announced it that it is like a life-or-death situation if you’re going to fly, but, clearing the smoke, you can use either one,” Tallapoosa County probate clerk Holly Robinson said.
STAR IDs were created in response to 9/11 after Congress passed the Real-ID Act of 2005, which standards for issuing identification.
“If you maybe work for a company that requires their employees to fly, (the companies) might require them to have it,” Robinson said. “People maybe aren’t going out of they country, but they want it in general and not have to take a passport can get the star.”
The state issues the cards and holds the license exam once a week at the courthouse annex.
“There are several people who come through here and because they see the fliers hanging up on the wall, they automatically think we do it through the county,” Robinson said. “It’s not done through the county; we just have the advertisements for people to see if they decide to get the star.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security, other acceptable IDs for flying include a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, DHS Trusted Traveler card, U.S. Department of Defense ID, permanent resident card and DHS-designated enhanced driver’s license.
While a STAR ID allows people to fly domestic, Robinson advises those who have passports to use them instead.
“You don’t have to renew (your passport) as often as a driver’s license,” Robinson said. “Even if it is pricier than the STAR ID, that will get you not only around the United States but out of the country as well. A lot of people don’t understand if you have an unexpired passport you can use that instead of the STAR.”
Those wishing to get a STAR ID need to bring a certified birth certificate, a Social Security card and two documents verifying their address of principal residence, such as a voter registration card or mortgage.
Robinson said documents with a spouse’s name, such as a bill from within 90 days, requires bringing a marriage certificate.