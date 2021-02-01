Romy Stamps was appointed to be the next finance director of Alexander City at Monday night’s Alexander City City Council meeting.
Stamps is an Alexander City resident and is currently the finance director for the City of Talladega. She has been with the City of Talladega for 12 years and serving as finance director since 2019. Stamps was not at the council meeting but three of the other four candidates who interviewed for the position were.
Stamps said in her interview with the council last week there are needed skills to work in finance.
“You have got to be good with numbers and good at finding errors; a person who checks and double checks,” Stamps said. “You have to know about journal entries and what is a debit and credit that is vital to keep those records straight. You just have to love it and know it is for the better good.”
Stamps was selected in a 4-1-1 vote after she was nominated to the position by councilmember Scott Hardy. Councilmember Chris Brown seconded the nomination.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley abstained from a vote on Stamps as he served as a real estate agent for Stamps.
Stamps was the second person nominated to be finance director. Councilmember Jimmy Keel first nominated Steve Hays. Councilmember Eric Brown seconded the nomination. Tapley also voted for Hays. It was a three to three vote but four of six councilmembers are required to vote in favor of a motion for it to pass.
The council also approved changing city banking accounts to allow Stamps to deposit, withdraw and open accounts on behalf of the city.
The council wished the best for Stamps.
“I would like to wish Ms. Stamps the best with her new position with the city,” Tapley said. “I know her well and know her family and they are good people.”
Councilmember Eric Brown said, “Wish her well. We all do. We went through the due process. We went as far as we could.”
Keel added, “I would like to congratulate Ms. Stamps.”
Council president Buffy Colvin said, “I wish Ms. Stamps the best because I wish this city the best.”
Councilmember comments near the end of the meeting got a little heated as Keel expressed his feelings about extending the search for finance director.
“This process of appointing the finance director is the most unprofessional case of parliamentary procedure that I have ever been associated with,” Keel said. “These three people should have been voted on one at a time, they should have been justified to know how all the council voted.”
Colvin said the finance director search was flawed and members of the council should welcome the transparency about it.
“I want to commend this council for looking at something and admitting we messed up, let’s get this right. Not many people say it, you definitely don’t hear many politicians say it,” Colvin said. “There was no ethics violation whatsoever in anything that we have done.”
Keel went on to say the city would only grow around the lake unless something changed.
“This town is not going to grow until we get some industry,” Keel said. “We keep getting retail developments in here that bring two or three jobs. Until we get some kind of big industry in here, with decent paying jobs and benefits, this town will never grow other than a lake community.”
Colvin said members of the council need to work together to move the city ahead.
“As a councilmember, we have no power as one person,” Colvin said. “We only have power as a council sitting together casting a vote. We only have one vote. I want to tell our councilmembers, once a decision is made, whether you are for it or against, that decision is made by this council. We have to be adults and stand by that decision. There is no reason to harp on it.
“We have got to learn we can sing together but we cannot talk together. We are going to have to be about our business and be adults as we do it. I appreciate every candidate that came before us for the finance director.”
Brown praised the city’s outlook.
“We still have plenty of opportunities to grow,” Brown said. “It is going to take everybody. Community is driven by the people, not the government.”
A public hearing was set for March 1 to hear comments about amending the city’s zoning ordinances. The amendment would create a new section to address lake developments.
Community development director Al Jones said developers currently have to come to the council to ask for variances in zoning. Jones said the lake developments are different from others in Alexander City.
“People on the lake don’t want sidewalks and street lights,” Jones said. “Some cannot comply with how steep streets are because of the hills. This would be a a new section allowing lake and resort development. Without this it causes an extra step.”
Keel said repairs continue to the transformer on U.S. Highway 280 that caught fire recently.
“(It) is not fully repaired,” Keel said. “They have parts ordered but it will be a few weeks.”
Mayor Woody Baird honored Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE) with a proclamation for its help in creating programs to help remember and promote Black history.
Baird also honored recent retirees Louise Pritchard and Sharon Cullingan for their decades of service to the city.
No one signed up to comment in a public hearing to close out an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for demolition. The public hearing allows closure of a demolition grant and the city can now apply for other CDBG grants.
Tapley participated in the meeting via phone which is allowed under the current Gov. Kay Ivey emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.