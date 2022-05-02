The Food Bank of East Alabama is asking for the community’s support on May 14 as it joins America’s letter carriers and Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Hosted each year by the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the country. The event helps to support local food banks and the one in six Americans who struggle with hunger. Stamp Out Hunger returns this year following a two-year break due to COVID-19.
Residents can join the Food Bank of East Alabama and support residents who struggle with hunger by simply collecting non-perishable food items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes on the morning of May 14. A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Items will then be distributed to those facing hunger in East Central Alabama. All donations stay local.
Foods most needed include cereal; pasta and rice; canned fruits and vegetables; canned meals such as soups, pasta, stew; peanut butter and jelly; pasta sauce; macaroni and cheese or boxed meals; canned tuna or chicken; and 100 percent juice.
“Stamp Out Hunger is like no other food drive,” said Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, in a press release. “It allows every community across the country to collectively come together on one day to do their part to fight hunger. We are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in our community,”
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study, one in six Alabama residents faces food insecurity, including 226,310 children. Stamp Out Hunger provides a convenient way for everyone to support neighbors who struggle with hunger.
"Too many people are going hungry,” said Fredric Rolando, NALC president, in a press release. “We know this to be true because we see it as we deliver to every address in America at least six days a week. Letter carriers lead this massive collection effort, but we couldn’t make the food drive a reality without the help of our national partners.”
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers to encourage communities to come together to stock the shelves of food banks and pantries nationwide. The event is held on the second Saturday of May each year.
The total amount of donations picked up over the 30-year history of the drive is more than 1.75 billion pounds.
The Food Bank of East Alabama is a non-profit distribution center working to feed hungry people. The Food Bank is committed to efficiently distributing donated and purchased food through more than 200 qualified agencies such as soup kitchens, shelters and emergency food pantries that serve people in need. Each month throughout seven counties in East Central Alabama, more than 44,000 people rely on the Food Bank for assistance.
The 280,000-member NALC represents letter carriers across the country employed by the U.S. Postal Service, along with retired letter carriers. Founded by Civil War veterans in 1889, the NALC is among the country's oldest labor unions.