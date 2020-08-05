Tuesday, Bill Nichols State Veterans Home resident Sara Harris reached a major milestone by celebrating her 100th birthday. The retired Lt. Col. Harris is no stranger to significant life events as she was the first female base commander in a combat zone in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
“She is a spitfire,” Bill Nichols director of recreational services Shonda Young said. “Even at 100 years old, she is just a spunky spitfire.”
During her party held in the veteran home courtyard, Harris was wearing a shirt Young gave her that read, “This is what a sweet and sassy 100-year-old looks like.”
When Young - asked Harris to smile for a photo, Harris made a bunch of funny faces before settling on a nice, grinning pose.
“When she’s in an awesome mood, she’s gonna share with you exactly how she feels,” Young said. “If you’re in her way, she’s gonna share with you most definitely how she feels. She is just so very sweet and spunky, even now.”
Harris came to Bill Nichols in 2017 from another nursing home.
“When our facility had an opening, the family wanted to move her into a military veterans home,” Young said. “She is one of two ladies right now at the facility.”
Born in Camden, Harris graduated from the University of Montevallo and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1943 to 1968. She retired at a lieutenant colonel and fought in World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War as part of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Air Force.
Her accolades are extensive and include a Bronze Star, a National Defense Service Medal, an Air Force Reserve Service medal, a Vietnam Service medal, an Air Force Commendation and an Air Force Standing Unit award.
Harris celebrated Tuesday with fellow Bill Nichols residents, a fully decorated courtyard with a massive cake and David Ladewig’s Down South Music playing Bluegrass and country tunes right outside the fence of the yard.
Ladewig said this was his 117th time playing at a veterans’ facility and is his favorite part-time gig.