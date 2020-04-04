SpringHouse Restaurant executive chef Chris Morina launched his Lake Martin career at a unique time in the world — just before the coronavirus pandemic. But that isn’t stopping him from brainstorming with other industry professionals and planning some creative ways to keep his staff employed.
The fine dining restaurant has implemented some new offerings, including cooking kits, batch cocktails and a modified menu, to keep ideas fresh and business booming.
“All of this is coming from a necessity to try to pay employees and keep people here,” Morina said. “I’ve been drawing inspiration from restaurants I look up to and what they’re doing as far as trying to maintain a program.”
While SpringHouse is currently closed on Sundays, bartenders are mixing up mimosa and bloody Mary kits to be picked up between 12 and 8 p.m. Saturday to enjoy for Sunday brunch — or really any time, as the days continue to blur together.
“We want to keep our bartenders around and keep them busy,” Morina said. “At the same time, everyone’s home hanging out and no matter what day it is cocktails are a good way to go.”
Orders can be placed any time throughout the week.
Losing the large crowds that flocked to Sunday brunches, Morina made the decision to open SpringHouse on Mondays and Tuesdays for curbside.
“This way we can spread the love (of employee shifts) over more days,” he said. “We’re generally closed those days so it’s taken a couple weeks for people to realize we’re open.”
To kickstart that excitement, Morina implemented Monday cooking kits to bring in a little more revenue during slower times. The idea is to supplement this prepared appetizer with a dinner order.
“There is a little cooking involved but I’ve prepared everything beforehand,” Morina said. “For the first couple recipes, it will be to dump things in. I provide the steps and there is a little cooking in between and little explanation of what’s going on.”
The ingredients are measured and a video tutorial with Morina walking customers through the steps is released on Facebook and through Russell Lands On Lake Martin newsletters at 5 p.m. Mondays.
He’s starting Monday with a collard green dip similar to spinach artichoke dip and may offer more drawn-out recipes in the future based on feedback.
“The goal is to have people come in and pick that up and maybe add a couple other things on to make a dinner out of it,” Morina said.
Curbside is still being offered 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and guests may order any time before 7 p.m. by calling 256-215-7080.
“(Curbside) has been going really well,” Morina said. “People are excited to still get food from us. It’s a weird time for this to be the first time I am doing any of this. I’ve got buddies I can lean on but to be perfectly honest, no one knows this protocol or how to handle is.”
To relieve the stress of a trying time, Morina and other chefs vent about their respective situations in hopes of getting some advice on how others are handling this uncharted territory.
“Across the board the restaurant industry — and the medical field — is trying to figure out how to handle this,” he said. “It’s an interesting time.”
SpringHouse’s menu has been modified to accommodate more family-style meals while retaining its culinary style.
“The menu right now is sort of a meat and three,” Morina said. “We have salads selling for four people and everything else is by the 1/2-pound, pound, pint or quart.”
The proteins are grilled, roasted or braised and the sides are fairly simple.
“I think everything still represent SpringHouse as much as is reasonable and possible with to-go food,” Morina said. “We have a couple cook-at-home items as well including baked ziti dishes and cassoulet.”
Some people are ordering multiple at a time to stock up and freeze and others are simply handling things day by day.
“It really depends on how everyone is handling this thing individually,” he said. “Everyone handle stress differently.”
For Easter, SpringHouse is selling Easter baskets that include a meal for four: deviled eggs, rolls, creamed spinach, glazed carrots, lamb with mint and a parsnip cake. Heating instructions will be included. Orders can be placed until 8 p.m. April 9 and pick will be available noon to 8 p.m. on April 11. Baskets costs $120 plus tax and can be ordered by calling 256-215-7080.
“I think we’re treating all this like the new normal,” Morina said.