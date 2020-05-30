Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins has announced his decision to campaign for mayor.
“After prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, friends and associates, I am pleased to announce my candidacy to continue as your mayor,” Spraggins said. “It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Alexander City the past 3 ½ years — first a president of the city council and for the last year as mayor. Many exciting things have happened during this time including the cleanup of the former Russell complex, progress on completing four years of audits and restoring dignity to government operations.
“I seek your support as we work to expand on successful programs, to finish on-going projects and to undertake new endeavors to strengthen our great city.
“My optimistic goals for the next four years include working to bring higher wage jobs, more retail development and increased tourism to Alexander City. We can only reach our potential as a progressive city through expanding our economic base to provide opportunities for all.”
Spraggins wants to continue some things the city has been working on as well.
“I also plan to continue the cleanup of unsightly buildings and structures throughout Alexander City,” Spraggins said. “The current commitment to improve the appearance of our city has gained us compliments from citizens, visitors and economic developers.”
According to Spraggins, the city’s financial audits are much closer to being up to date.
“It is my intention to complete this process as soon as possible and provide the citizens of Alexander City the complete financial status you deserve,” Spraggins said. “I look forward to running a transparent, fair and honest campaign that demonstrates my lifelong love for the city of Alexander City and my desire to work for the betterment of all residents. Please pray for me and my family as we enter this election season.”