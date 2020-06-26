The Alabama State Department of Education said competition will be back this school year.
This includes football, volleyball, band and other sports.
"We will have extracurricular actives and co-curricular activities on campus," state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said. "Those activities are gonna look different but they will resume."
Mackey said it's important to remember local jurisdiction rules will apply.
Mackey said he has been in conversations with AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese multiple times per week with new developments and creating a plan. Mackey said the AHSAA is working through safer protocols such as sanitizing equipment and balls as often as practically possible.
"Can you use a clean ball every time there's a stop in the game? Probably," Mackey said. "There are ways to make (these sports and activities) safer and cleaner than we have before.
"Can you social distance the crowd? Yes, there are ways we can do that."
Mackey mentioned high school graduations and how families were able to sit together yet still social distance from other families. He said it is possible to do this at gyms and football stadiums.
Players will social distance on the sidelines and there will be less congestion on the sidelines with less unnecessary people.
