For youth sports fanatics, the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex is the place to be for the next three weekends.
There will be enough youth t-ball, baseball and softball to fill the desire of any youth sports fans. Even though upwards of 3,000 people could be in the area just for games, its old hat for the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department (ACPRD).
“This Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be the 5U and 6U Cal Ripken T-ball district tournament,” ACPRD’s Nick Hand said. “We will have about nine teams here for that double elimination tournament. They will be here for a couple days.”
It’s the smallest of the tournaments coming in June to the Sportplex with teams coming from Wetumpka, Millbrook and Prattville to name a few. It will be played in its entirety on the upper fields and the championship games will be played Saturday.
The Cal Ripken T-ball games serve as a warm-up as eight fields will be in play for the following two weekends. The next weekend is the USA Rec Area Tournament.
“There will be at least 35 teams, probably closer to 40,” Hand said. “That is their tournament before they go to state. It’s a big deal for them.”
And it only gets bigger.
“Next is the All-American Youth Sports tournament,” Hand said. “It’s a combination of several different organizations that will come in. It is supposed to be mainly gulf coast and northern Alabama teams.”
The Sportplex is a new location for the All-American tournament.
“They were supposed to go to Lagoon Park in Montgomery and Lagoon had something booked,” Hand said. “They ended up coming here. It will be really good for us. They are saying there will be upwards of 60 teams.”
The tournaments mean good things for hotels, retailers and restaurants.
“Let’s say there are 15 kids on a team, plus two parents and maybe a grandparent, brother or sister, it’s going to be a big deal,” Hand said. “There have been people calling me looking for places to stay because everything is booked up.”
Hand said some retailers have asked him to keep them apprised of when tournaments are occurring.
“Some of the convenience stores want to know when they are,” Hand said. “They tell me they sell out of things like Gatorade and Powerade. They want to be able to stock up. Some of the tournaments can bring as many as 3,000 people. Some of them will stay here, more will eat and shop here.”
While June will be the busiest at the Sportplex in terms of size of the tournaments, Hand said the complex hosts tournaments from the middle of July until November and they all benefit area businesses.
Hand said the Sportplex and the parks and recreation department is doing far more than just hosting tournaments for teams beyond Alexander City. The department is hosting league sports for area youth and adults.
“We have adult league softball registration through the end of June,” Hand said. “We will start registration for youth football in July. Normally we start registration for the next season of sports when we are about one quarter to halfway through the current season.”