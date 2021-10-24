Room 291 at Russell Medical is more than a hospital room, it’s a place for family and friends.
Dwight and Sherry Henderson were honored Thursday for making the room even more special.
“We want to thank them for their kind and generous donation to the hospital,” Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said. “There is no telling how many people who have been friends of ours or family members of ours who have come into this room over the years.”
The room is not the average private hospital room. The room is about the size of every other private room at Russell Medical but what makes it special is the extra room with a pullout sofa, extra chairs, small refrigerator, microwave and coffee maker.
“It means a lot to our nurses up here,” Peace said. “As a person who is on call, I get these phone calls from time to time and they will say, ‘Hey Jim, we have so and so coming in the building. Can we put them in 291?’ That is how special this room is.”
The donation from the Hendersons allowed new furniture, television and even a Keurig. Russell Medical Foundation director Tammy Jackson said the newly renovated room has already been used before its official unveiling as the Henderson Suite.
“We had this open to us as my mother-in-law passed away earlier this week,” Jackson said. “It was huge to have this.”
The Hendersons were pharmacists and Peace and Jackson called them friends of more than just the hospital and its foundation. They said they have become good friends as a second home in the area turned into the Hendersons’ permanent home. Even before the Hendersons called the area home, they were supporting Russell Medical becoming some of the first supporters of the foundation.
“Sherry and Dwight are very, very generous people,” Jackson said. “They appreciate this hospital and all it stands for.”
Russell Medical nursing manager Nancy Ammons said this is the first time she has seen the Hendersons.
“Recently, during COVID you brought us coffee mugs and goodies,” Ammons said. “It was awesome.”
Ammons said Room 291 is like a small slice of heaven to staff at Russell Medical making the Hendersons gift renovating the room even more special.
“This room to us is like our little gem,” Ammons said. “It is a privilege to be in this room because it is usually our families, loved ones, employees. We can’t thank you enough. You brought it up to a beautiful, beautiful room. It is gorgeous and we love it.”
The Hendersons have given more to Russell Medical than just sharing their good fortune.
“They have also given of their time,” Peace said. “Right now they are both serving on committees of the foundation for planning for five years, 10 years from now. Both of them are active, working members of those committees. Their passion and love for this hospital and for everyone is reflected in this gift.”
Dwight Henderson said he and his wife were happy to help out.
“We are just fortunate to be in a position to be able to assist and make this a step up,” Henderson said. “Fortunately neither of us has had to spend very much time in the hospital but we have spent some time here. It has made us even closer to the hospital than we were. Hopefully we don’t have to use it, but it's nice to know it's here for others.”
Jackson said the Hendersons will always be welcome at Russell Medical and Room 291, now the Henderson Suite.
“If you ever need it, we will leave the light on for you,” Jackson said.