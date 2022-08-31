Hunting
Buy Now

Registration for most hunts on Alabama's Special Opportunity Areas open on Sept. 1, 2022.

 File / The Outlook

Registration for most hunts on Alabama’s Special Opportunity Areas (SOAs) opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The SOA program is offered through the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) in an effort to provide hunters with unique hunting opportunities.

Tags

Recommended for you