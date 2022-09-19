Two local teachers are uniting students over a cup of coffee.
Later this month, Benjamin Russell High School teachers Jessica Johnson and Lynn McVey will launch ‘Wild Bean Catfé’, an upcoming café that the school’s special education students will operate.
The educators launched the initiative in 2020 in order to help special-needs students secure employment after graduation as many Americans with disabilities currently face challenges in the workforce.
In fact, over 80 percent of people with disabilities were unemployed in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, Johnson and McVey seek to change that.
“We're so excited about this coffee shop so that they can find their place in the community, and we are hoping that the coffee shop will allow them to learn skills so they can be a value and asset in the workforce,” Johnson said.
This school semester marks both teachers' 14th year in education with Johnson and McVey dedicating their careers to helping teach special-education students.
Johnson, a life-long Alexander City-native, described this initiative as a homecoming for her, with Johnson graduating from the very school where the coffee shop will debut in a few weeks.
“This is where my heart is, working with our kiddos every day is a blessing. I came back home, and I have worked with students with different disabilities, and I just fell in love with this setting,” Johnson said.
McVey concurred, describing Alexander City’s special education students as among the most caring and genuine teenagers she has ever met.
“This is definitely where I'm supposed to be. They are the reason we come here every day. They just bring so much joy to us,” McVey said.
Johnson and McVey first formulated the idea for the businesses in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled any developments for two years. This past spring, however, the two teachers decided they had waited long enough and chose to act.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We couldn't get it started just because of the uncertainty with the pandemic, and I was like, we're making this happen next year so we left on fire about it [at the end of the last school year],” Johnson said.
When the new school year rolled around, the two teachers researched successful special-needs businesses, and particularly gained inspiration from Beautiful Rainbow Cafe, a vocational training program Gadsden City Schools chartered for the school district's special education students.
The Gadsden-business intrigued the educators so intently that they eventually toured the café and shadowed the restaurant's operations.
“We came back from there really inspired about everything, thinking like we can do this, we just gotta get going,” Johnson said.
The duo then searched for an ideal store location before finding a vacant building in the school’s library. After months of preparation and cleaning, the building is now ready for service.
They are currently working to promote their start-up and seeking donations - both monetary and inventory supplies. Since announcing the café two weeks ago, community support has been overwhelming with the teachers receiving $650 dollars in donations.
Overall, the teachers are excited about the business venture, noting that the café will provide special education students with specialized skills they can transfer to a job after graduation.
"They'll have more employable skills that make them more marketable in the workforce,” Johnson said.
Furthermore, the teachers added that the café will promote positive interactions among the students and help normalize multi-need students.
“I feel like that this just improves our school culture as a whole, and I think that the more people we have involved in things like this, the better our school is,” Johnson said.