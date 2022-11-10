The Dadeville Area Chamber held their Quarterly Luncheon Tuesday afternoon to touch base with leaders in the community on progress around the area.
Peggy Bullard, president of the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce, started off the luncheon held at First Baptist Church of Dadeville by reviewing the chamber’s successes. The chamber has had 10 grand openings and ribbon cuttings, meaning 10 new businesses for the Dadeville area either opened or set to open and 42 new members this year.
Additionally, they donated $250 to Ferst Readers, $250 to Camp ASCCA and $1,000 to Dadeville High School Girls Softball Program. The Chamber also put aside $1,500 for scholarships to go to one senior at Dadeville, Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend with each receiving $500.
The Chamber’s luncheon also had two guest speakers Brenda Floyd and Tabitha Versilas.
Brenda Floyd, director of the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources (DHR), said Tallapoosa’s DHR focuses on two major areas: financial programs and child welfare and adult protective services.
There are also different programs within that, but she said right now they need help with their foster care program.
Floyd said there are close to 70 foster children in Tallapoosa and about 25 foster homes. Currently, they are having to place children in foster homes that are hours away and with that DHR is in need of more foster homes in the area.
“I can't tell you how valuable foster homes are to us. We have foster parents who are teachers. We've had foster parents who are attorneys,” she said. “To be a foster parent, there is no income requirement. You just have to be able to support your family and offer love and support to these children.”
Along with providing more foster homes, Floyd said DHR would also like to host more events and programs for foster children, parents and biological parents. It could be something like turkey donations to help foster parents with holiday expenses.
“Our foster parents are often the ones who are forgotten because the focus is the children but we can't forget them either. They're dealing with children who've experienced trauma that I won't attempt to describe,” she said.
Floyd said she also recognizes November is Adoption Month and thanks those who may have adopted a child and those who aid the foster care system.
Tabitha Versilas, executive director of East Alabama Youth for Christ, before discussing Youth for Christ, thanked Floyd for all she and the DHR staff does in the area. Versilas said she was a foster care social worker and has two adopted children and two foster kids.
Versilas encouraged those “on the cusp” to commit to foster care because “the kids need you.” Versilas said, on a similar note, Youth for Christ is an organization created to also save kids, but spiritually.
Versilas said through her ministry she has had discussions with teenagers and one teenage girl told her they are tired of corrupt culture — from over-sexualized TV shows to social media to peer pressure.
“This is from a teenager that is acknowledging the desperate need all around us and saying ‘enough is enough,’” she said. “The problem is there's not enough loving adults that are out with boots on the ground to help snatch them out of the fire, to help rescue them from the corrupt society and culture in which we live in.”
Versilas explained Youth for Christ is about showing kids the power of Christ and the hope the gospel brings. They work with kids in middle schools, high schools, juvenile facilities, foster kids and group homes.
Youth for Christ is chartered in Tallapoosa County, but has not been active. Versilas said this is her pitch to the community to create a partnership with Youth for Christ. She tried to reach out to the community in the past, but then the pandemic happened. She said perhaps now is the time.
“Maybe God is preparing the way,” Versilas said. “And this is the right time to bring an organization like this in, that can help resource and equip the boots on the ground to help us go bring in the harvest. ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.’”