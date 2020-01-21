Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is still alive but is far from being completely fulfilled, according to Talladega College president Dr. Billy Hawkins.
“In my opinion, the movement Dr. King stood for is still misunderstood today,” Hawkins said. “He was a man of passion for equality and spoke often of his dream that one day all men would be treated equally.
“Here we are 52 years later, and still his dream is questioned whereas in recent years we have had some setbacks with race relations in equality. If we are to fulfill Dr. King’s dream, we must all — no matter your color — admit we still have a long ways to go in this country.”
Hawkins was the guest speaker at the MLK Day celebration Monday at the Stephens Elementary School gym.
Hawkins said there has been a resurgence of hate and racial division in Alabama.
“Look at all the incidents that continue to happen throughout this country,” Hawkins said. “Every day you hear something happening throughout this country.”
People who think with a 1960s racial attitude still exist, according to Hawkins.
“Here in Alabama still today people carry hatred in their hearts,” Hawkins said. “Individuals of all color and creed have flat out ignored the importance of fairness, equal opportunity and justice for all mankind.”
King wanted equality for all and fought for “a freedom to be guided by God’s hand.” Hawkins said even though King was assassinated, he knew his dream would come true.
“The underlying piece of that dream goes to die if people don’t put in the work to make them happen,” Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley said.
Hawkins said seeing racial inequality in the news begs the question if society has let King’s dream die.
“The civil rights movement has come full circle since 1968 and the reality of inequality is in the news almost daily,” Hawkins said. “We must recognize Dr. King’s work is far from complete. America has still not fulfilled Dr. King’s dream.”
Hawkins said racial equality and relations begins at home.
“You and I control what is taught in our homes,” Hawkins said. “Your behavior, it came out of your home. Dr. King was a man who taught love in his home and out of his home no matter what the color of your skin was.
“We can’t keep coming back year after year celebrating his dream and we’re not making a difference; we’re not making changes in our community. When you come back next year, come back saying, ‘I was a part of change that Dr. King would be proud of.’”
Great Bethel Baptist Church deacon David Boleware spoke about the beginning of Concerned Parents of Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE), which started in 1980 and addressed issues negatively affecting young African-American students in the school system.
“Some felt that once the integration took place that the black boys would be dating the white girls and opposed that,” Boleware said. “Even though the signs that said ‘white’ and ‘colored only’ were invisible, those ideas and concepts were still there.”
Co-PACE also wanted African-American officials elected in the city. After talking to the school board about getting MLK Jr. Day recognized, the group formed a committee to create events celebrating the day.
“We have not only the basketball tournament,” Boleware said, “we have a parade, we have a prayer breakfast and we have (Monday) morning where we have a guest speaker.”
Dr. David Wyckoff, of the Gibraltar Lodge of Opelika, said to always help people in need without expecting anything in return.
“It doesn’t require blood for us to be family,” Wyckoff said. “It requires love. It doesn’t matter what your skin color is. It requires love and we’re all one big family.”
King would have turned 91 on Jan. 15 and actually stepped foot on Talladega College in 1953 for an Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity meeting. King met civil rights leader Andrew Young there possibly for the first time, according to Hawkins.
“It was at a time when we had much confusion as it relates to race in America, economic challenges as it relates to race in America and it was America that was clearly confused about the direction the country was going in, especially about the stance as it relates to civil rights and race,” Hawkins said. “(King) changed the face of this nation through his fight to change laws and poverty, equality, injustice, voting rights and civil rights.”
In addition to Hawkins’ speech, the Talladega College choir performed throughout the celebration.
Coley introduced Alexander City councilmember and Talladega College alumna Buffy Colvin at the end of the celebration. She told the committee she wanted the Talladega College band to perform next year.
“It’s an awesome, awesome event to say Talladega College is sitting here,” Colvin said.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins honored the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration committee with a resolution.
A moment of silence was held along with an empty chair on stage to remember community leader Alfred Cooper, who died last year.
The event ended with the audience holding hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.”