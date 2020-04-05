Monday’s Alexander City Council meeting will happen in person and by phone.
Some councilmembers will be in attendance while others will abide by suggestions of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and state health officers to not participate in gatherings of 10 or more.
Councilmember Scott Hardy got married Saturday and changed his wedding and honeymoon plans in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Given the option to participate in the meeting from afar, Hardy is all in to promote social distancing.
“I will not be attending Monday’s meeting in person,” Hardy said. “I’ve made the decision to call in. We have to set the example for the community that we are leading.”
With Ivey’s order to stay at home, councilmember Chris Brown said he will do just that but will take part in the meeting to make sure city business gets done.
“We need to keep the essential functions of the city going to keep the necessary needs for the people of Alexander City available,” Brown said.
Ivey’s state of emergency allows for governmental bodies to meet by teleconference during this time of COVID-19 mitigation.
“Notwithstanding any provision of the Open Meetings Act, members of a governmental body may participate in a meeting and establish a quorum, deliberate and take action by means of telephone conference, video conference or other similar communications equipment if: Any deliberation conducted or action take during the meeting is limited to matters within the governmental body's statutory authority that is necessary to respond to COVID-19 or necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body,” the order states. “And the communications equipment allows all persons participating in the meeting to hear one another at the same time.”
City clerk Amanda Thomas said a dedicated phone line was installed just for the purpose of the holding a meeting via telephone. She said the council will be spread out in the council chambers of the public safety building and everyone else will be required to sit 6 feet apart to comply with state orders.
There are six councilmembers to be joined by Mayor Tommy Spraggins and Thomas. Two Alexander City police officers are always in attendance to provide security. Most of the time, community development director Al Jones and public works director Gerard Brewer are also in attendance. That would put the gathering at 12 and is allowed as an essential function. But some councilmembers will call in lowering the number.
In addition to councilmembers calling in, the public will be allowed to call in. The number to call is 1-866-705-2554 and listeners will be asked to enter an access code of 8684138.
As required by Ivey’s order, a summary of the meeting will be available on the city’s website within 12 hours of the meeting.
Councilmember Buffy Colvin said she is not sure if she will be able to attend the meeting because of work, but if available she will be at the physical meeting practicing social distancing and other measures.
“If I can make it, I will wash my hands going in the building,” Colvin said. “I will wash my hands as I leave the building and wash my hands again when I get home.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley said he will be in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
Councilmember Eric Brown said he will make a decision Monday afternoon.
“If it looks like less than 10 people will be there, I will go,” Brown said. “If it is going to be over, I will be calling in.”
Council president Tim Funderburk couldn't be reached before publication of this story to determine if he would be in attendance or not.
On the agenda is a resolution all councilmembers and Spraggins are in agreement with. The resolution temporarily waives late fees and other fees associated with nonpayment of utilities during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Another resolution allows the replacement of bar screen at the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The last resolution is the purchase of 11.18 acres of property near Highway 63 known as the Jones Village for $50,000. At the last council meeting, property owners in Parrish Hills complained about an easement for a city street from Parrish Hills into the property but Jones said Sunday the real estate transaction and easement issues are two separate issues. He said they are not adjoining properties.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.